Book On Pleasure Penetrates the Texas Book Festival
When we remove the chauvinistic, religious, and cultural norms, you end up with the raw, uninhibited, sensual, sophisticated superior female.”TEXAS, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yaretzi Carbajal’s 69 Ways to Love Myself: My Pussy’s User Manual is a self-help book that offers women and the people they love 69 methods to love themselves, which will lead to inner fulfillment and happiness. Her book will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Texas Book Festival, one of the country’s most prominent literary events, slated for Nov. 5-6 at the State Capitol.
— Yaretzi Carbajal
The goal of the book is to encourage readers to embark on a path of self-discovery for the superior feminine within and — along with their partner(s) — advance their enlightenment. According to Yaretzi, when people are genuinely content with who they are, they are less likely to pass judgment on others and show empathy for them. Yaretzi writes, “69 Ways to Love Myself is a tribute to all that can be achieved when you feel free to express your spiritual, sexual, and sensual self.”
Yaretzi Carbajal has lived in Texas since she moved with her family from Mexico at the age of thirteen. She earned her B.A. in Psychology in 1999. She is currently a small business owner and lives with her daughter and their cat, Daby. She enjoys gardening, and always has some home improvement projects in the works.
Interested readers may purchase their copy at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.
