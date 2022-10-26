Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,983 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 278,430 in the last 365 days.

Book On Pleasure Penetrates the Texas Book Festival

When we remove the chauvinistic, religious, and cultural norms, you end up with the raw, uninhibited, sensual, sophisticated superior female.”
— Yaretzi Carbajal
TEXAS, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yaretzi Carbajal’s 69 Ways to Love Myself: My Pussy’s User Manual is a self-help book that offers women and the people they love 69 methods to love themselves, which will lead to inner fulfillment and happiness. Her book will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Texas Book Festival, one of the country’s most prominent literary events, slated for Nov. 5-6 at the State Capitol.

The goal of the book is to encourage readers to embark on a path of self-discovery for the superior feminine within and — along with their partner(s) — advance their enlightenment. According to Yaretzi, when people are genuinely content with who they are, they are less likely to pass judgment on others and show empathy for them. Yaretzi writes, “69 Ways to Love Myself is a tribute to all that can be achieved when you feel free to express your spiritual, sexual, and sensual self.”

Yaretzi Carbajal has lived in Texas since she moved with her family from Mexico at the age of thirteen. She earned her B.A. in Psychology in 1999. She is currently a small business owner and lives with her daughter and their cat, Daby. She enjoys gardening, and always has some home improvement projects in the works.

Interested readers may purchase their copy at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.

About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising

Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.

Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.

Bookmarc Alliance
Bookmarc Alliance
+ +1 510-736-0001
ask@bookmarcalliance.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Book On Pleasure Penetrates the Texas Book Festival

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.