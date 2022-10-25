Travel Advisory: Situation in Ukraine and Russia

In view of the heightened and evolving security situation in Ukraine and Russia, MFA reiterates its advice of 13 February 2022 to Singaporeans to defer all travel to Ukraine. In addition, MFA advises Singaporeans to defer all travel to Russia’s Krasnodar Territory and regions of Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, and Rostov, which have recently been placed under medium-response level, just one level below martial law. Local authorities in medium-response level regions have been accorded broader powers to, among others, temporarily resettle residents to safe areas; introduce a special regime of entry and exit into these territories and restrict freedom of movement within them; and restrict the movements of vehicles and inspect them.

Singaporeans are strongly advised to remain vigilant and monitor local news closely. They should take necessary precautions for their personal safety and eRegister with MFA immediately at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg if they have not done so. Singaporeans in Russia who require consular assistance should contact:

Singapore Embassy in Moscow

Tel: +7 499 241 37 02 during office hours, or the 24-hour hotline +7 906 009 00 69 for emergencies outside of office hours

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 6379 8800/6379 8855

Fax: +65 6476 7302

