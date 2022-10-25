Submit Release
$uper $anta Promotion= Holiday Cheer

Plus, festive new scratch-offs coming next week; Powerball jackpot increases to $700 million


JACKSON, MISS. – Forget about lists of who’s naughty and who’s nice. This year, being on the Lucky List means winning cold cash.

The Mississippi Lottery is launching the $uper $anta promotion, beginning Nov. 1, and running through Dec. 27.

The first of eight random drawings will be held Nov. 7. First-place prize winners in each drawing will win $10,000; second-place prize winners will receive $3,000; and third-place prize winners get $1,000. The final drawing will be held Dec. 27, 2022.

Mississippi Lottery Insiders will receive a special link to the entry form by email. Just sign up to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider by clicking here to receive the special entry forms each week.

The promotion is open to anyone 21 years or older. There is no purchase necessary to win and buying Mississippi Lottery products does not increase the chance of winning.

The first link will be sent to Lottery Insiders Nov. 1. Mississippi Lottery Insiders will receive a separate entry form for each drawing. The odds of winning a prize in the $uper $anta promotion are based on the total number of entries each week. Each winning $uper $anta entrant will be notified by certified mail.

Click here for complete rules and #havefunyall.

Festive New Scratch-Offs

Additionally on Tuesday, Nov. 1, three new holiday scratch-off games will be available in Mississippi Lottery retailers.

$1—Festive 50s: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.98. Loaded with $50 prizes.

$2—Lucky Holiday Bucks: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.67. Win up to $20,000.

$5—Winter Green: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.39. Win up to $100,000.

###

