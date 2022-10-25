UC Berkeley Extension Opens Spring 2023 Enrollment

Flexibility is key to meet students' academic and career goals

UC Berkeley Extension is pleased to announce that enrollment is open for the Spring 2023 semester. With hundreds of courses—both in the classroom and online—now available, you can pursue continuing education in a flexible manner to change careers, advance in your current field or become a competitive applicant to a graduate program.

As we look toward a bright 2023, it's important to reflect on the past few years and the lessons learned. When COVID-19 hit our headlines, learners from across the globe remained steadfast in pursuing continuing education. With the near-instant transition to synchronous online education, students found multiple digital-learning options to upskill or fulfill graduate-school prerequisites. Students could study at their own pace, learn in a synchronous manner or add a live experience through the use of Zoom-led instruction. Due to our students' success in virtual learning, we continue to offer hundreds of online courses to our global learning community.

Just as we're seeing a shift in the workplace toward distributed and flexible schedules, we have expanded our learning options to effectively support our students as they pursue their goals.

"The past few years have demonstrated that our students have an unflagging dedication to continuing their education, regardless of the format," says Assistant Dean Sharon Doyle. "Their quick adoption of synchronous online learning showed us new ways to present and teach subjects in innovative ways. These insights brought about our Live Online learning format, which combines the best of classroom-style interactive learning with scheduled online sessions. The popularity of this format showed us students' desire to have these types of interactions and networking—the same benefits they would have in an in-person setting. All the more reason why we're excited to continue to support classroom instruction while providing online learning opportunities. We are proud to make Berkeley-quality education accessible through flexible study options."

Get Started Today

Visit extension.berkeley.edu to peruse our many spring offerings! From project management to editing to post-baccalaureate programs, you're sure to find a course or certificate that speaks to your goals.

Simply enroll in a course and you're on your way—no application needed. It's time to start your educational journey.

About UC Berkeley Extension

Founded in 1891, UC Berkeley Extension has served as the Professional and Continuing Education Division of the University of California, Berkeley, for more than 130 years. More than 17,000 students enroll each year in our 2,000-plus courses and 70-plus programs. UC Berkeley Extension is dedicated to meeting students where they are, offering courses fully online, in person and in virtual classrooms. Courses that have live lectures mostly meet in the evenings and on weekends to accommodate working adults' busy schedules. Free public events are also frequently held as part of our service to the local community.

UC Berkeley Extension—like all other UC Berkeley schools, colleges and departments of the University of California, Berkeley—is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC).

