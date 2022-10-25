The National Institute of Flamenco and the National Hispanic Cultural Center - partners of Visit Albuquerque - welcome Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company and special guests for the 2022 fall concert season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (PRWEB) October 25, 2022

The National Institute of Flamenco and the National Hispanic Cultural Center present "Çiertas Danças," featuring Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company, invited artists Rafael Estévez and Valeriano Paños, and musical guests Alicia Morales and Ángel Ruíz.

Yjastros celebrates its fall concert season with a diverse array of powerful flamenco dance and music. The powerhouse Albuquerque flamenco company will showcase new choreographies by Estévez and Paños featuring music created collaboratively among Estévez, Paños, Joaquín Encinias, and guest musicians Morales and Ruíz. Guest dancers and choreographers, Rafael Estévez and Valeriano Paños, winners of the 2019 Spanish National Dance Prize for choreography, will present their groundbreaking work "SILENCIOS."

The fall concert season's name stems from an original work Estévez and Paños choreographed for Yjastros, which explores the rhythms and harmonies of early music that grows to become flamenco. In the title piece, Çiertas Danças, Yjastros express flamenco and its musical predecessors from an exciting contemporary lens.

In working with multiple artists, Yjastros Artistic Director Joaquín Encinias sees his company realize their exploration of flamenco's universal appeal while respecting its unique traditions and sensibilities. His vision of Yjastros is of an interplay among expressive possibilities steeped in deep tradition that also encourages innovation and freshness. This season, audiences will be moved by electrifying performances by Yjastros and artistic collaborators in a dynamic series of performances emblematic of Yjastros's unique journey.

In 1999, Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company began an artistic journey that grew into a revolutionary, distinctive flamenco project. Yjastros uniquely melds an American repertory company with the authentic idiom of flamenco to create a living archive of choreographic masterworks. Yjastros is the flamenco company in residence in the University of New Mexico Dance Program.

Performance and ticketing information:

Yjastros and Guests in Çiertas Danças

Friday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 12, 4 p.m.

Albuquerque Journal Theatre at the National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC)

Tickets: $40, $50, $60, $70. Discounts available for students, seniors, and NHCC Members

Tickets available online at nhccnm.org or by calling 505-724-4771

