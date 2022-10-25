Submit Release
Trinity Bank Reports 2022 3rd Quarter Return on Equity of 15.99%

3RD QUARTER RETURN ON ASSETS 1.60%

3RD QUARTER RETURN ON EQUITY 15.99%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Trinity Bank N.A. TYBT today announced operating results for the third quarter and the nine months ending September 30, 2022.

Results of Operation

For the third quarter 2022, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,866,000, an increase of 26.4% over third quarter 2021 earnings of $1,476,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the third quarter 2022 amounted to $1.64, an increase of 26.2% over third quarter 2021 results of $1.30 per diluted common share.

For the first nine months of 2022, Net Income after Taxes was $5,156,000, an increase of 21.9% over the first nine months of 2021 results of $4,230,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2022 were $4.53, an increase of 20.8% over the first nine months of 2021 results of $3.75 per diluted common share.

CEO Matt R. Opitz stated, "We are pleased with 3Q 2022 results which represent our most profitable quarter since inception in 2003. We are especially proud of our employees who continue to demonstrate their willingness to go above and beyond when it comes to meeting the needs of our customers."

While we continue to experience global economic uncertainty, a rapidly rising rate environment and a controversial upcoming mid-term election, we remain encouraged by the performance and resilience of the North Texas market. Despite the sense that a deeper economic slow-down is inevitable, we have yet to see any deterioration in our loan portfolio. Further, we continue to see good loan demand both from our existing customer base as well as new opportunities with quality prospects."

Matt R. Opitz further commented, "While the rising rate environment has certainly helped to increase our interest income, we remain committed to paying as much as we can for deposits instead of as little as we can get away with. Trinity Bank is currently offering a number of deposit products with rates well above most of our local competition."

"Trinity Bank is positioned to perform well in an unsettled economic time with a strong capital base as well as significantly above average profitability and efficiency."

Trinity Bank Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ending
September 30 % September 30 %

EARNINGS SUMMARY

 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change

Interest income

 $ 4,588 $ 3,692 24.3 % $ 11,951 $ 11,153 7.2 %

Interest expense

 607 150 304.7 % 1,021 426 139.7 %

Net Interest Income

 3,981 3,542 12.4 % 10,930 10,727 1.9 %

Service charges on deposits

 58 56 3.6 % 182 169 7.7 %

Other income

 114 111 2.7 % 342 309 10.7 %

Total Non Interest Income

 172 167 3.0 % 524 478 9.6 %

Salaries and benefits expense

 1,290 1,127 14.5 % 3,385 3,166 6.9 %

Occupancy and equipment expense

 163 121 34.7 % 383 359 6.7 %

Other expense

 495 430 15.1 % 1,631 1,340 21.7 %

Total Non Interest Expense

 1,948 1,678 16.1 % 5,399 4,865 11.0 %

Pretax pre-provision income

 2,205 2,031 8.6 % 6,055 6,340 -4.5 %

Gain on sale of securities

 (19 ) 0 N/M (19 ) 0 N/M

Provision for Loan Losses

 0 290 -100.0 % 0 1,390 -100.0 %

Earnings before income taxes

 2,186 1,741 25.6 % 6,036 4,950 21.9 %

Provision for income taxes

 320 265 N/M 880 720 22.2 %

Net Earnings

 $ 1,866 $ 1,476 26.4 % $ 5,156 $ 4,230 21.9 %

Basic earnings per share

 1.71 1.36 25.5 % 4.72 3.91 20.9 %

Basic weighted average shares

 1,094 1,086 1,092 1,083

outstanding

Diluted earnings per share - estimate

 1.64 1.30 25.5 % 4.53 3.75 20.8 %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 1,140 1,132 1,138 1,129

Average for Quarter Average for Nine Months
September 30 % September 30

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change

Total loans

 $ 266,041 $ 249,471 6.6 % $ 255,376 $ 257,795 -0.9 %

Total short term investments

 50,091 26,122 91.8 % 36,569 22,017 66.1 %

Total investment securities

 143,746 113,914 26.2 % 142,937 101,540 40.8 %

Earning assets

 459,878 389,507 18.1 % 434,882 381,352 14.0 %

Total assets

 467,859 395,762 18.2 % 442,387 387,645 14.1 %

Noninterest bearing deposits

 177,293 143,056 23.9 % 165,891 140,044 18.5 %

Interest bearing deposits

 246,907 207,369 19.1 % 232,636 203,647 14.2 %

Total deposits

 424,200 350,425 21.1 % 398,527 343,691 16.0 %

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements

 0 0 N/M 0 81 N/M

Shareholders' equity

 $ 46,676 $ 41,723 11.9 % $ 45,217 $ 40,390 12.0 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 Average for Quarter Ending

Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30,

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021

Total loans

 $ 266,041 $ 255,951 $ 240,831 $ 236,698 $ 222,400

Total PPP loans

 0 $ 0 3,062 11,585 27,071

Total short term investments

 50,091 30,993 28,809 33,497 26,122

Total investment securities

 143,746 142,743 142,717 128,283 113,914

Earning assets

 459,878 429,687 415,419 410,063 389,507

Total assets

 467,859 437,237 421,711 416,766 395,762

Noninterest bearing deposits

 177,293 164,965 154,029 170,822 143,056

Interest bearing deposits

 246,907 229,986 221,868 215,287 207,369

Total deposits

 424,200 394,951 375,897 386,109 350,425

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements

 0 0 0 0 0

Shareholders' equity

 $ 46,676 $ 45,059 $ 44,456 $ 43,113 $ 41,723

Quarter Ended

Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30,

HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY

 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021

Interest income less PPP

 $ 4,588 $ 3,763 $ 3,321 $ 3,302 $ 3,162

PPP interest and fees

 0 0 278 245 530

Interest expense

 607 248 165 159 150

Net Interest Income

 3,981 3,515 3,434 3,388 3,542

Service charges on deposits

 58 62 59 58 56

Other income

 114 126 106 108 111

Total Non Interest Income

 172 188 165 166 167

Salaries and benefits expense

 1,290 1,096 999 1,009 1,127

Occupancy and equipment expense

 163 111 110 108 121

Other expense

 495 536 600 540 430

Total Non Interest Expense

 1,948 1,743 1,709 1,657 1,678

Pretax pre-provision income

 2,205 1,960 1,890 1,897 2,031

Gain on sale of securities

 (19 ) 0 0 0 0

Gain on sale of foreclosed assets

 0 0 0 0 0

Gain on sale of other assets

 0 0 0 0 0

Provision for Loan Losses

 0 0 0 0 290

Earnings before income taxes

 2,186 1,960 1,890 1,897 1,741

Provision for income taxes

 320 280 280 305 265

Net Earnings

 $ 1,866 $ 1,680 $ 1,610 $ 1,592 $ 1,476

Diluted earnings per share

 $ 1.64 $ 1.47 $ 1.42 $ 1.41 $ 1.30

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 Ending Balance

Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30,

HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET

 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021

Total loans

 $ 265,811 $ 267,163 $ 247,358 $ 240,283 $ 228,976

Total PPP loans

 0 - - 9,380 20,911

Total short term investments

 58,084 19,635 39,776 41,153 34,818

Total investment securities

 136,114 142,834 138,793 137,387 117,844

Total earning assets

 460,009 429,632 425,927 428,203 402,549

Allowance for loan losses

 (4,314 ) (4,314 ) (4,314 ) (4,306 ) (4,306 )

Premises and equipment

 1,976 2,019 2,065 2,118 2,179

Other Assets

 11,957 11,260 10,557 5,802 6,803

Total assets

 469,628 438,597 434,235 431,817 407,225

Noninterest bearing deposits

 181,436 170,661 158,072 167,497 148,238

Interest bearing deposits

 248,475 226,141 233,142 218,611 214,162

Total deposits

 429,911 396,802 391,214 386,108 362,400

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements

 0 0 0 0 0

Other Liabilities

 2,794 1,474 2,033 1,181 1,834

Total liabilities

 432,705 398,276 393,247 387,289 364,234

Shareholders' Equity Actual

 46,712 45,830 44,093 43,113 41,465

Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS

 (9,789 ) (5,509 ) (3,105 ) 1,415 1,526

Total Equity

 $ 36,923 $ 40,321 $ 40,988 $ 44,528 $ 42,991

Quarter Ending

Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30,

NONPERFORMING ASSETS

 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021

Nonaccrual loans

 $ 195 $ 211 $ 239 $ 259 $ 279

Restructured loans

 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Other real estate & foreclosed assets

 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Total nonperforming assets

 $ 195 $ 211 $ 239 $ 259 $ 279

Accruing loans past due 30-89 days

 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 600

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage

of loans and foreclosed assets

 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.12 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 Quarter Ending

ALLOWANCE FOR

 Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30,

LOAN LOSSES

 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021

Balance at beginning of period

 $ 4,314 $ 4,314 $ 4,306 $ 4,306 $ 4,016

Loans charged off

 0 0 0 0 0

Loan recoveries

 0 0 8 0 0

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

 0 0 8 0 0

Provision for loan losses

 0 0 0 0 290

Balance at end of period

 $ 4,314 $ 4,314 $ 4,314 $ 4,306 $ 4,306

Allowance for loan losses

 1.62 % 1.61 % 1.74 % 1.72 % 1.88 %

as a percentage of total loans

Allowance for loan losses net of PPP Loans

 1.62 % 1.61 % 1.74 % 1.79 % 1.94 %

as a percentage of total loans

Allowance for loan losses

 2212 % 2045 % 1805 % 1663 % 1543 %

as a percentage of nonperforming assets

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a

 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

percentage of average loans

Provision for loan losses

 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.13 %

as a percentage of average loans

Quarter Ending

Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30,

SELECTED RATIOS

 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021

Return on average assets (annualized)

 1.60 % 1.54 % 1.53 % 1.53 % 1.49 %

Return on average equity (annualized)

 17.68 % 15.92 % 15.71 % 14.60 % 13.50 %

Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)

 15.99 % 14.91 % 14.61 % 15.06 % 14.15 %

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

 9.98 % 10.31 % 10.54 % 10.34 % 10.54 %

Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)

 4.17 % 3.68 % 3.64 % 3.95 % 3.97 %

Effective Cost of Funds

 0.53 % 0.23 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.16 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

 3.64 % 3.45 % 3.48 % 3.80 % 3.81 %

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)

 44.7 % 44.9 % 45.2 % 44.5 % 43.3 %

End of period book value per common share

 $ 33.78 $ 36.89 $ 37.50 $ 41.12 $ 39.66

End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)

 $ 42.74 $ 41.93 $ 40.34 $ 39.81 $ 38.25

End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)

 1,093 1,093 1,093 1,083 1,084

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending

September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021

YIELD ANALYSIS

 Average
Balance		 Interest Yield Tax
Equivalent
Yield		 Average
Balance		 Interest Yield Tax
Equivalent
Yield

Interest Earning Assets:

Short term investment

 $ 50,091 297 2.37 % 2.37 % $ 25,716 13 0.20 % 0.20 %

FRB Stock

 425 6 6.00 % 6.00 % 406 6 6.00 % 6.00 %

Taxable securities

 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % 423 0 0.00 % 0.00 %

Tax Free securities

 143,746 781 2.17 % 2.75 % 113,491 640 2.26 % 2.86 %

Loans

 266,041 3,504 5.27 % 5.27 % 249,472 3,033 4.86 % 4.86 %

Total Interest Earning Assets

 460,303 4,588 3.99 % 4.17 % 389,508 3,692 3.79 % 3.97 %

Noninterest Earning Assets:

Cash and due from banks

 5,446 5,481

Other assets

 6,423 4,915

Allowance for loan losses

 (4,314 ) (4,142 )

Total Noninterest Earning Assets

 7,555 6,254

Total Assets

 $ 467,858 $ 395,762

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Transaction and Money Market accounts

 184,600 418 0.91 % 0.91 % 156,631 95 0.24 % 0.24 %

Certificates and other time deposits

 38,057 105 1.10 % 1.10 % 40,738 42 0.41 % 0.41 %

Other borrowings

 24,209 84 1.39 % 1.39 % 10,000 13 0.52 % 0.52 %

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

 246,866 607 0.98 % 0.98 % 207,369 150 0.29 % 0.29 %

Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:

Demand deposits

 177,334 143,056

Other liabilities

 1,733 1,607

Shareholders' Equity

 41,925 43,730

Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

 $ 467,858 $ 395,762

Net Interest Income and Spread

 3,981 3.00 % 3.18 % 3,542 3.50 % 3.68 %

Net Interest Margin

 3.46 % 3.64 % 3.64 % 3.81 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 September 30 September 30

2022 % 2021 %

LOAN PORTFOLIO

Commercial and industrial

 $ 151,265 56.83 % $ 142,909 57.19 %

Real estate:

Commercial

 74,212 27.88 % 63,791 25.53 %

Residential

 18,006 6.76 % 19,101 7.64 %

Construction and development

 22,211 8.34 % 23,730 9.50 %

Consumer

 489 0.18 % 356 0.14 %

Total loans (gross)

 266,183 100.00 % 249,887 100.00 %

Unearned discounts

 0 0.00 % 0 0.00 %

Total loans (net)

 $ 266,183 100.00 % $ 249,887 100.00 %

September 30 September 30

2022 2021

REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA

Tier 1 Capital

 $ 46,711 $ 41,464

Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)

 $ 50,426 $ 44,640

Total Risk-Adjusted Assets

 $ 296,615 $ 252,968

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

 15.75 % 16.39 %

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

 17.00 % 17.65 %

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

 9.98 % 10.48 %

OTHER DATA

Full Time Equivalent

Employees (FTE's)

 25 22

Stock Price Range

(For the Three Months Ended):

High

 $ 90.00 $ 75.00

Low

 $ 85.00 $ 73.50

Close

 $ 87.00 $ 75.00

Trinity Bank third quarter 2022 earnings

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

For information contact:

Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB‑1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward‑looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward‑looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

https://www.accesswire.com/722245/Trinity-Bank-Reports-2022-3rd-Quarter-Return-on-Equity-of-1599

