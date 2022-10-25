Assure Infusions Breaks Ground on Advanced Robotics Manufacturing Plant

60,000-square-foot facility will manufacture IV fluid products in Central Florida

Assure Infusions, Inc., joined by local elected officials and area economic development representatives, broke ground last week on the company's future fully-automated pharmaceutical manufacturing plant.

"We're excited for construction to begin soon and to be one step closer to opening our first facility," said Alex Lucio, CEO of Assure Infusions. "Our presence here in Central Florida will benefit hospitals in our state and beyond, as we continue to see frequent shortages of IV fluid products in the U.S. healthcare system."

The 60,000-square-foot high-tech facility, scheduled to open in 2023, will operate 24/7, 365 days a year, producing approximately 20 million bags annually. Once complete and operational, Assure Infusions plans to build a second facility within a few years to both increase production capacity and add new IV formulations.

The company's entire manufacturing process – from leak detection to loading pallets – will be fully automated using advanced robotics. The new facility will also create over 100 high-skill, high-wage jobs in Central Florida.

"We can't wait to get going," Lucio said. "The need for IV fluid products is great, and having a high-volume manufacturing facility in the center of the state will make a big difference for hospitals and clinics that depend on these products."

About Assure Infusions

Assure Infusions, Inc. launched in 2022 as an advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing company that will produce sterile IV fluids such as normal saline, dextrose, Ringer's lactate and sterile water. With corporate offices in Winter Haven, Florida, the company's advanced robotics manufacturing plant will be in Bartow and will be operational in 2023. Assure Infusions will play a critical role in ensuring that hospital demand for intravenous solutions is met with sufficient domestic manufacturing. For more information, visit assureiv.com.

