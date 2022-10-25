Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,006 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,947 in the last 365 days.

Governor’s Office – News Release – Hawaiʻi and Israel enter strategic partnership for cultural, educational, and economic exchanges (Oct. 19)

Honolulu – Gov. David Ige and Consul General of Israel in Los Angeles Dr. Hillel Newman signed a Joint Declaration establishing a strategic partnership for friendly exchanges and cooperation between Hawaiʻi and Israel.

A signing ceremony was held Oct. 19 in Gov. Ige’s office at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol.

The ceremony was attended by (left-to-right) County of Hawaiʻi Mayor Mitch Roth, former Gov. Linda Lingle, Consul General Newman, Gov. Ige., Lt. Gov. Josh Green, and University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner.

The Joint Declaration establishes a formal relationship between both governments “to foster economic cooperation, facilitate joint industrial research and development, and enhance business relationships, research and educational opportunities.”

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism and the University of Hawaiʻi will work with foundations and the private sector to facilitate collaborations.

Key sectors for professional and educational exchanges are renewable energy technologies; climate change, sea-level rise, and resilience; water, agriculture, and food security; cybersecurity; marine science; technology innovation; civics; arts; academic exchanges; and nature preserves.

Photos of the signing ceremony are posted here.

###

Media Contacts:

Cindy McMillan

Communications Director

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0012

Mobile: 808-265-7974

[email protected]

Jesse Broder Van Dyke

Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0043

Mobile: 808-798-3929

[email protected]

You just read:

Governor’s Office – News Release – Hawaiʻi and Israel enter strategic partnership for cultural, educational, and economic exchanges (Oct. 19)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.