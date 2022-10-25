The Roxborough Group and Cress Capital Acquire 100,615 Square Foot Industrial Building in Chino, Calif.
The Inland Empire market continues to benefit from the confluence of e-commerce growth, supply chain reconfiguration and the reshoring of manufacturing, not to mention near-zero vacancy rates.””SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affiliates of The Roxborough Group, LLC and Cress Capital announce the acquisition of 4331 Eucalyptus Avenue in Chino, Calif. The 100,615 square foot building, constructed in 2002, offers 28-foot clear heights, nine dock-high doors, eight grade-level doors and 2,000 amps of power, making it well-suited for a variety of operations including light assembly, manufacturing, and research and development.
— Nick Bryer, Senior Vice President at Roxborough
"4331 Eucalyptus is a modern, highly functional building with exceptional access to both the Los Angeles and Orange County markets” said Nick Bryer, Senior Vice President at Roxborough. “The off-market acquisition is a result of Roxborough’s focus on investing in high quality assets that are poised to benefit from our highest conviction investment themes. The Inland Empire market continues to benefit from the confluence of e-commerce growth, supply chain reconfiguration and the reshoring of manufacturing. This is set against a backdrop of near-zero vacancy and an increasingly difficult development environment.”
This acquisition is Roxborough’s first industrial investment and second investment in the Inland Empire. It was acquired through Roxborough Fund III, L.P., a $518 -million discretionary fund focused on opportunistic and value-add investments.
Cress Capital has been active in the Inland Empire industrial market since 2015 and this property is its fifth industrial acquisition. Cress continues to focus on value-add projects as well as industrial development throughout its core markets of Southern California and Colorado.
“Utilizing our deep local roots and local relationships to source compelling off-market opportunities is core to our approach.” said Ryan Parkin, Managing Partner at Cress Capital. “Well-located and highly functional, the property should perform well as secular shifts continue to drive absorption throughout the Inland Empire industrial market. We remain bullish on the market’s long-term prospects and are actively seeking to expand our industrial portfolio throughout Southern California.”
Ricard Schwartz and Joey Reaume at Colliers supported the partnership in its acquisition and will lead the marketing and leasing work.
About The Roxborough Group, LLC
The Roxborough Group (“Roxborough”) is a private real estate investment firm founded in 2013. Headquartered in San Francisco, the firm has a broad mandate to invest in all real estate asset classes, both directly and with operating partners. Roxborough focuses on opportunistic, value-add and transitional real estate assets, high-yielding real estate debt, real estate-related operating businesses, as well as high quality, lower risk, and longer duration real estate investments. For more information, please visit www.theroxboroughgroup.com.
About Cress Capital
Formed in 2012 and headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Cress Capital is a multi-strategy real estate operator, investor, and fund manager. As an operator, Cress focuses on investments and developments in the Western U.S. across the industrial and office sectors. Cress also manages an Opportunity Zone investment business, capitalizing projects in designated Opportunity Zones across the U.S. At its core, Cress believes that superior risk-adjusted returns are achieved by acquiring mispriced assets, adding value through repositioning and development, and knowing when to sell. For more information, visit www.cresscapital.com.
