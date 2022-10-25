Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,738 in the last 365 days.

Magical Realism Novel Inspired by US Politics Joins Texas Book Festival

America is like the frontier—beckoning us to it, just out of reach, receding before us to the edge of Eternity, making us strive to achieve our dreams...”
— T.C. Owen
TEXAS, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T.C. Owen’s Potus: A Political Fantasy in Three Parts revolves around the tenacious and somewhat reluctant president T.C. who ascends through the ranks by defeating both local and foreign adversaries of the United States of America and his attempt to bring order back to the country. The book will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Texas Book Festival, one of the country’s most prominent literary events, slated for Nov. 5-6 at the State Capitol.

POTUS enjoys engaging directly with America's adversaries, but he also enjoys stirring up trouble among the Democrats in a manner that is distinctly modern. He might be the largest troll in the country, and it becomes clear that his attorney general is not representing the interests of the people either. T.C. needs constant cleanup personnel to clean up the blood that splatters all about him, as well as the same level of security as any other resident of the White House. He always has his Second Amendment tools with him. And when other CEOs use their downtime to unwind and stay in shape by playing golf, running, or working out in the gym, T.C. prefers the range for shooting.

T.C. Owen is a former community college English teacher. He taught composition and literature and has a background in public affairs and politics. In the process, he found that the public school systems had become more indoctrination centers than educational schools. Reality-check education has been replaced by propaganda.

Interested readers may purchase copies on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.

About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising

Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.

Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.

Bookmarc Alliance
Bookmarc Alliance
+ +1 510-736-0001
ask@bookmarcalliance.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Magical Realism Novel Inspired by US Politics Joins Texas Book Festival

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.