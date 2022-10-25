Magical Realism Novel Inspired by US Politics Joins Texas Book Festival
America is like the frontier—beckoning us to it, just out of reach, receding before us to the edge of Eternity, making us strive to achieve our dreams...”TEXAS, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T.C. Owen’s Potus: A Political Fantasy in Three Parts revolves around the tenacious and somewhat reluctant president T.C. who ascends through the ranks by defeating both local and foreign adversaries of the United States of America and his attempt to bring order back to the country. The book will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Texas Book Festival, one of the country’s most prominent literary events, slated for Nov. 5-6 at the State Capitol.
— T.C. Owen
POTUS enjoys engaging directly with America's adversaries, but he also enjoys stirring up trouble among the Democrats in a manner that is distinctly modern. He might be the largest troll in the country, and it becomes clear that his attorney general is not representing the interests of the people either. T.C. needs constant cleanup personnel to clean up the blood that splatters all about him, as well as the same level of security as any other resident of the White House. He always has his Second Amendment tools with him. And when other CEOs use their downtime to unwind and stay in shape by playing golf, running, or working out in the gym, T.C. prefers the range for shooting.
T.C. Owen is a former community college English teacher. He taught composition and literature and has a background in public affairs and politics. In the process, he found that the public school systems had become more indoctrination centers than educational schools. Reality-check education has been replaced by propaganda.
Interested readers may purchase copies on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.
