Moon Martin’s long-awaited album ‘Midnight Moon’ is coming out on his birthday, October 31st
Moon Martin wrote, produced and recorded what would become his final album, ‘Midnight Moon’.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over ten years, Moon Martin wrote, produced, and recorded what would become his final album, "Midnight Moon". Moon carried out every role in the album production process and after his untimely death in 2020, his album was completed, per his instructions.
The album is an homage to the music Moon enjoyed during his lifetime and loved to play. He also wanted to include two of his favorite cover songs. Rock 'n’ Roll, blues, rockabilly, and French ballads were genres that influenced Moon's creativity, life, and love of music.
TRACKLISTING
1. Get Hot
2. River of No Return
3. When Moon Comes Down with the Blues
4. Kitten of Love
5. Autumn Leaves
6. Red Devil Woman
7. I Never Knew
8. That’s My Desire
9. Next Time Around
