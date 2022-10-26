GaleForce Digital Technologies Reaches Milestone of 150 Agency Clients
An award-winning martech startupWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GaleForce Digital Technologies announced today that the company has acquired 150 advertising agency clients. Despite being a recent startup, GaleForce continues to be on the leading edge of marketing software development. “Providing our agency users best-in-class marketing solutions and support are our constant focus.” said the GaleForce Digital Technologies Vice President of Client Experience, Kevin Fyffe.
Based in South Florida, the company began with their flagship product, GaleForceMedia, a traditional and digital media-buying platform designed to provide the most efficient, effective, and affordable solution for media planning. With clients demanding more services to fulfill other areas of their marketing needs, a natural expansion into new software solutions began. Today, the company's portfolio includes GaleForceMedia, AdForce, ClickForce, LocalForce, SocialForce, and ReForce – each at various stages in the development life cycle and covering every aspect of marketing – from advanced programmatic media buying and pay-per-click advertising, to social media management, review generation, and more. “We’ve developed the framework for a comprehensive marketing suite and are enthusiastic about launching our new solutions,” added Fyffe. “Each product provides single-dashboard access to all the tools necessary for managing a specific area of marketing, but combined, these tools create a seamlessly integrated marketing control board. GaleForce celebrates this 150-client milestone as a representation of their growing relevance in the industry and their continued commitment to serving client needs.”
About GaleForce Digital Technologies
Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, GaleForce Digital Technologies has been providing advanced media planning software, digital marketing tools, and other solutions since 2019. The products offered are GaleForceMedia, a media planning and buying tool; LocalForce, a local search management solution; ClickForce a paid search advertising platform; SocialForce, a multi-platform management software for managing social profiles and scheduling posts; AdForce, a programmatic digital media buying solution, and ReForce, a proprietary review generation and reputation management platform. GaleForce Digital Technologies is continually crafting products and then refining them to best serve its ever-growing client base.
