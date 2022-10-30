Sunshine Coast Health Centre, Addiction Treatment Centre in BC Canada, Announces Interview on Improving Standard of Care
British Columbia, Canada
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a top-rated drug rehab, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD treatment program for men located in Powell River, BC.
Jennifer is a passionate spokesperson for victims of addiction and trauma.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre, a top-rated Canadian drug rehab, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD treatment program for men https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/ and the Georgia Strait Women's Clinic (https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/) are proud to announce an informative interview with Nursing Director, Jennifer Murray, RPN, on improving the standard of care by using more affirmative strategies vis-a-vis clients.
“Jennifer is a passionate spokesperson for victims of addiction and trauma,” explained Casey Jordan, Administrative Director. “Her recent video interview helps laypersons understand supportive language as a way to improve the standard of care for clients who are struggling with addiction and trauma."
Interested persons can watch the new video at https://bc.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=2525034. In the video, Jennifer explains that friends, family, and others should try to use affirmative language vis-a-vis a person struggling with addiction rather than pejorative terms. She explains that one way to improve client outcomes is to encourage the client to have a positive attitude and to see their relationship with caregivers and others as affirmative and positive. Being "on the same team" can be conveyed through a more nuanced and positive use of language.
Both Sunshine Coast Health Centre and Georgia Strait Womens Clinic use a positive, strengths-based, "non 12 step" methodology that makes clients co-partners in the recovery journey. Those who want to dig into the Centre's methodology can visit the "approach" page at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/our-approach/. As the website explains, the Centre's programs stem from the theory and practice of Meaning-Centered Therapy (MCT), developed by psychologist Dr. Paul T. P. Wong. Dr. Wong was heavily influenced by Viktor Frankl’s Meaning Theory and used personal meaning as a way to organize different therapies such as existential psychotherapy, CBT, narrative therapy, and positive psychology into a unified therapeutic approach. The recent interview by Ms. Murray reflects this profound commitment to co-partnership with all clients.
As for Georgia Strait Women's Clinic, interested persons can check out their own website and "approach" page at https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/why-georgia-strait/. But for both clinics, the primary next step is to reach out for a private, confidential consultation. Each program is tailored to the needs of the individual client.
ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 32-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. SCHC has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. SCHC offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving clients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
