Travel Tech Startup To Showcase New Platforms at World Travel Market 2022, London

Looking Forward To Seeing You At WTM, London

PEACHTREE CITY, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team from TravCoding, a leader in travel technology, is excited to announce their presence at the World Travel Market in London, England, November 7th thru 9th, 2022. World Travel Market London is the market leading international travel event created to unlock business opportunities for both inbound and outbound tourism professionals. Travel professionals flock to London to connect and hear about how leading companies and industry professionals are transforming the industry, and to gain insights into trending destinations and new product advancements.

“We are very proud of what we have accomplished this past year”, said Fernando Fortini, President of TravCoding. “We have spent countless hours at the workstations bringing our product to life. We felt it was time to showcase our accomplishments at such an important event. We are highlighting our turn-key, plug and play booking platforms, widgets, a world of supply through our API hub and back office solutions."

“I’m looking forward to the London trip. Not only will we be getting our products to the front line, we will be able to get a good look at what our peers are doing, what direction the industry is moving in.” said Chris Keller, VP of Strategic Partnerships. “With all of the recent good news about travel getting back to pre-pandemic numbers, it should make for a very positive experience for all”

Be sure to visit TravCoding at WTM, booth NA-401. Our calendar is almost full - BOOK HERE NOW. We want to be sure we have time to make you a priority!'

The World Travel Market will run from November 7th through November 9th
At ExCel, London. To find out more about WTM, please visit http://wtm.com


About TravCoding

TravCoding, is a fast-growing Travel Technology firm. TravCoding has internally developed unique hotel & condo booking platforms offering over 30 APIs of low-cost inventory. TravCoding develops white label and custom solutions for travel wholesalers, member groups, and other companies with unique travel niches. The company has offices in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. TravCoding utilizes US-based customer service teams to bolster our service levels to wholesale clients. Learn more at www.TravCoding.com. TravCoding is a subsidiary of TravNow Holdings, which provides member-based travel subscriptions.

Chris Keller
TravCoding
+1 828-220-5526
