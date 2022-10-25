Jelly Belly Chocolate Sparkling Water: A Guilt-Free Halloween Indulgence
EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time ever, chocolate fans this Halloween season can indulge in their favorite flavor obsession by trying Jelly Belly Chocolate Sparkling Water, a new carbonated water launched by the same family that originated the iconic Jelly Belly® brand of candies.
With all of the flavor goodness of Jelly Belly Candy and none of the sugar, Jelly Belly Chocolate Sparkling Water is a guilt-free alternative to traditional chocolate treats, but with no sugar, sweeteners, calories, or sodium.
For parents concerned about mounds of sugar-laden Halloween candy in their kids’ trick or treat bags, Jelly Belly Chocolate Sparkling Water offers a satisfying substitute to fill that craving for the great taste of chocolate.
And for adults planning their own spooky holiday party, Jelly Belly Chocolate Sparkling Water offers endless opportunities to experiment with unique cocktails, mocktails, or simply enjoy this clear drink over ice by letting the crisp chocolate flavor shine through on its own.
This Halloween, satisfy your chocolate craving by trying the newest sparkling water on the block.
When: Monday, October 31, 2022, or any time your chocolate cravings spike
What: Celebrate Halloween with a guilt-free chocolate treat, Jelly Belly Chocolate Sparkling Water!
About Jelly Belly Sparkling Water and Joffer Beverage Company: Joffer Beverage Company, based in Jacksonville, Oregon, is a business venture started in 2019 by members of the Jelly Belly candy-making family. The company has licensed the Jelly Belly brand name from Jelly Belly Candy Company to create Jelly Belly Sparkling Water, a healthy, flavorful treat.
For more information, visit jellybellysparklingwater.com or follow the company @JellyBellySparklingWater on Instagram.
Scott Hammond
Wilks Communications
+1 815-302-4592
scott@wilksgrp.com
