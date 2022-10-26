Austin-Based Tech Company Chosen as A Finalist for Prestigious 2022 Sims Innovation Match Game with US Air Force
Fusion Constructive joins the list of companies looking to be matched with the Air Force to help provide innovative solutions for their training needs.
Fusion is excited to be selected as a Finalist for the Sims event conducted by the Simulators Program Office for the Air Force.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fusion Constructive, an Austin, Texas-based technology company, announced its selection as a Finalist for the Industry/Interservice Training Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) Sims Innovation Match Game for 2022. The selection provides Fusion Constructive the opportunity to match with the Air Force to fulfill their LVC game-space training needs.
— Ron Allen VP of Business Development and Capture Mgmt.
“Fusion is excited to be selected as a Finalist for the Sims event conducted by the Simulators Program Office for the Air Force,” Fusion Constructive VP of Business Development and Capture Management Ron Allen said. “The presentation format allows us to address a specific customer problem and highlight the capability Fusion can offer, not just in a training environment, but also an operational environment.”
I/ITSEC is the world’s largest modeling, simulation and training event that will be held the last week of November in Orlando, Florida. The event is organized and sponsored by the National Training and Simulation Association (NTSA). The conference focuses strongly on subject matter related to defense and security.
Part of the conference is the Sims Innovation Match Game. The program puts companies up against each other to compete to solve real training and simulation problems for the US Air Force. Fusion Constructive will be one of three vendors to pitch their solution through a formal presentation. Audience members will then vote and select the best match to solve the Unit’s problem. Through this format, vendors will have the ability to directly pitch and potentially earn a contract with the Department of Defense.
About Fusion Constructive
Fusion Constructive, LLC is an advanced technology products and services company that provides innovative solutions for managing and controlling complex operations. Their principal customers are the Department of Defense (DoD) and other agencies of the U.S. Government. In addition, they deliver solutions to global and commercial customers. For more information, visit fusionlvc.com.
