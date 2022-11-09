Cynthia J Giachino’s New Release of Quiet Fear is a Heartfelt Journal of the Author’s Traumatic Experiences
Quiet Fear, from Book Vine Press, is a gripping autobiographical novel that takes the reader through an unforgettable journey of survival from inhuman acts.
It is only through the power of knowledge that we can truthfully begin to understand the trauma these acts can bring. It is my life goal to open minds to the reality of living with PTSD.”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quiet Fear, a compelling autobiographical novel that allows adult readers to connect with the author’s childhood which gradually grows into a dysfunctional struggle, well into adulthood. This book aims to raise awareness of childhood trauma that extends beyond decades because of inappropriate actions of another.
— Cynthia J Giachino, Author
Cynthia J Giachino writes, “With the story Quiet Fear, I chose to show my readers abuse rather than talk about it, helping the audience feel the depth of emotion and see the behavior that builds in a child/adult from abuse.
“The story begins with adult Lily, attending her first session with a therapist for symptoms of anxiety that runs deep throughout the novel as recurring childhood memories of Frank’s (her godfather/uncle) demented sexual obsessions surface from deep within her psychic. Throughout her childhood and teen years, no one ever suspected the slippery evil behavior of Frank. Shades of the underworld of child pornography thread through the story like a tapeworm and unexpected plot twists keep the reader turning pages.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Giachino’s autobiographical novel is a reminder that everyone can be a hero of their own selves, even when no one believes in them. And that abuse, in any form, can make someone’s life demoralizing, causing inevitable trauma.
