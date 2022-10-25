Program next month about a landmark Supreme Court civil rights decision

The California Supreme Court Historical Society will present a program about Perez v. Sharp (1948) 32 Cal.2d 711, where a divided court held to be unconstitutional Civil Code statutes prohibiting inter-racial marriages. The decision preceded the U.S. Supreme Court’s Loving v. Virginia (1967) 388 U.S. 1 opinion by almost two decades. The high Court noted that California’s Supreme Court was “[t]he first state court to recognize that miscegenation statutes violate the Equal Protection Clause.”