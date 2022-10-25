This Saturday is Family History Day at the Tennessee State Library & Archives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Learn how to uncover your family stories at the Tennessee State Library & Archives’ Family History Day on Saturday, Oct. 29, starting at 9:30 a.m., with expert research assistance available all day.

“The Library & Archives is Tennessee’s premier historical research facility,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I encourage frequent and first-time visitors to join us for our annual Family History Day event to see how you can utilize our wide range of physical and online resources.”

The Family History Day featured presentation is Welcome Home: Unlocking History Through the Places We Live, led by Librarian Trent Hanner. In the presentation, attendees will learn tools to discover the stories of their community by learning how to research the places where we live and work. Attendees can use the tools they learn in this presentation to discover more information about a home, business, church or community building in Tennessee or across the country.

Family History Day is free and open to the public. Reservations are required due to limited seating. To make a reservation, visit sos.tn.gov/tnfhd.

“Family History Day is one of our biggest events of the year,” said James Ritter, Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist. “Our expert researchers are looking forward to helping our guests uncover their family and community history.”

Family History Day is hosted by the Tennessee State Library & Archives and the Friends of the Tennessee State Library & Archives. Library & Archives staff and volunteers from the Friends of the Tennessee State Library & Archives will show visitors how to trace their family history and preserve family heirlooms. Attendees are encouraged to bring any information they already have, including names, dates, addresses, etc.

The Library & Archives is located at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way North on the northeast corner of Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, across from the Tennessee State Museum. Parking is available for guests in the Library & Archives garage on Jackson Street/Junior Gilliam Way.

The Library & Archives is open for research throughout the year, Tuesday to Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT. The interactive exhibit lobby is open to the public Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT.

For more information about Family History Day or to make a reservation, visit sos.tn.gov/tnfhd. For more information about the Library & Archives or schedule a research visit, call 615-741-2764, email ask@tsla.libanswers.com or visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.