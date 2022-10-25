Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops New Shiatsu Upper Body Massager (SDB-1665)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to receive a custom Shiatsu upper body massage at home," said an inventor, from Highland, Calif., "so I invented the A I MASSAGER. My design would provide an optimal massaging experience for the user."

The invention provides a new Shiatsu upper body massager with smart operating features. In doing so, it enables the user to tailor massage sessions to their personal needs. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it reduces tension and strain. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1665, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

