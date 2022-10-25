Media Alert: YR Media to Host "The Future is Now: Education, Elevation, and Liberation" Symposium on November 13, 2022

Designed for educators, free virtual event to enable more equitable classrooms of the future

YR Media:

What: How can educators work to prepare students for a more equitable future? Join Teach YR, the external learning division of YR Media, for "The Future is Now: Education, Elevation, and Liberation," a free online symposium that will address this question and explore strategies for improving instruction and learning on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. PT.

During the event, a panel of students and educators will discuss strategies to counter the systemic inequities exposed during the pandemic, and reimagine educational practices that center the needs of marginalized communities. Topics to be covered include: disability justice, restorative healing, media literacy and diverse perspectives, identity, mental health, and social emotional learning.

Who: The webinar will be moderated by Cherise McBride, Ph.D., researcher and professional development lead for the University of California, Berkeley, and includes a panel of educators and students, including:

Tierraney Richardson, educator and social media influencer

Tongo Eisen-Martin, San Francisco Poet Laureate and movement organizer

Tai-Ge Min, California public school student

Xander Vazquez, California public school student

When: Sunday, November 13, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. PT to 2 p.m. PT

Where: The Future is Now: Education, Elevation, and Liberation Symposium will be held virtually via Zoom. To register for this free event, please visit this link.

Quote: "This robust discussion seeks to counter the systemic inequities exposed during the pandemic, which will be present for generations," said Monica Clark, Ph.D., Teach YR project director. "This work is the result of a collective effort to reimagine education and prepare to create curriculum tools that center the needs of our students and communities."

About Teach YR: Teach YR develops instructional programs to help guide teachers through the process of building equitable learning practices. Through programs and initiatives for educators like Teachable Moments, which launched in the spring of 2021, Teach YR is developing tools designed to help teachers integrate social and emotional well-being and youth media making into classroom curriculum. You can find examples of Teach YR's downloadable toolkits linked here.

About YR Media

YR Media (formerly Youth Radio) is an award-winning leading media, technology, and music training center and platform for emerging BIPOC content creators, who use their voices to change the world. Headquartered in downtown Oakland, California, the non-profit has invested almost 30 years in helping future generations build foundational skills in journalism and multimedia content creation. They produce journalism, music, graphic design, podcasts, and documentaries that disrupt and shape the mainstream narrative.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005403/en/