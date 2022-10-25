Gestev to bring signature flourish to the Théâtre du Casino du Lac-Leamy

Event management experts add new venue to happening ecosystem

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Almost a year to the day since announcing a deal to manage the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal, Gestev is now expanding its partnership with Loto-Québec and extending its happening ecosystem to include Gatineau's Théâtre du Casino du Lac-Leamy. Gestev is a subsidiary of Québecor Sports and Entertainment with over 30 years of experience in major event production, site management and international tour promotion. Gestev is now pleased to extend its reach into the entertainment market and offer new and diverse cultural opportunities for promoters, artists and audiences.

"Today's announcement further confirms our long-standing commitment to promote homegrown and international artists on the local stage," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Québecor. "For more than 60 years now, Québecor has pledged its support for our cultural and economic heritage. This simply goes hand in hand with our values here in the extended Québecor family."

"We're thrilled about this new deal. It's a real point of pride for us to bring a fresh and diverse lineup of shows to audiences in Canada's Capital Region," said Québecor Sports and Entertainment's Chief Operating Officer, Martin Tremblay. "I'd also like to acknowledge what an exceptional job Marc Cadieux, Guy Thérieault and their team have done of managing this venue over the years."

"Loto-Québec is pleased to pass the management torch to Gestev for the Théâtre du Casino du Lac-Leamy. We have every confidence that after such a successful year at the helm of the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal, Gestev will build a strong lineup to cater to audiences in Ottawa and the Outaouais," said Casino du Lac-Leamy General Manager, Patrick Lamy.

Some 2023 shows already announced

Programming committee members Productions Martin Leclerc, Musicor Spectacles and ComediHa! have a diverse lineup of music and comedy shows up their sleeve. Tickets for some 2023 shows are already on sale, including the media premiere for none other than Gregory Charles and his one-of-a-kind Music Man show on February 9. The Quebec superstar and man of many talents will be back on stage the very next night with an all-new show, because every show is tailored to the audience's requests. Next up on the calendar on February 24 and 25 is homegrown crowd-pleaser Roch Voisine with his Americana Light tour, featuring songs from his youth that still shape his music today.

Then in March, rock music will be taking the hall by storm with Elyzabeth Diaga's musical review Queens of Rock (March 3), followed by the critically acclaimed musical Rock Story (March 11). Time for a little nostalgia in April with the Ultimate Elvis with Dean Z tribute show (April 14 and 15), followed by C'est si bon… de danser, a stage adaptation of the radio show C'est si bon (April 21) and Pour une histoire d'un soir, featuring three of Quebec's hottest voices: Joe Bocan, Marie Carmen and Marie-Denise Pelletier (April 22). On April 28, the public will have the chance to attend a performance by the famous French singer and composer Michel Fugain. Next up on May 8 is the ever-popular Salvatore Adamo with a concert to serenade fans with the ballads and classics they just can't get enough of.

Québecor, a mainstay of Quebec's cultural industry

Through its ownership of the Théâtre Capitole in Quebec City and management of the Vidéotron Centre, the Baie de Beauport recreation site, the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal, and now the Théâtre du Casino du Lac-Leamy, Gestev is broadening its mission to showcase local and global talent on every stage it operates.

For all show details and to buy tickets, click here.

About the Casino du Lac-Leamy

The Casino du Lac-Leamy is the hub of an entertainment destination in Canada's Capital Region that has earned a reputation for customer service as well as its bars, restaurants and gaming facilities. The Théâtre du Casino is a great concert hall that plays host to a variety of major productions and more intimate events.

About Gestev

Founded in 1992, Gestev is a dynamic event management company specializing in happenings that make their mark locally as well as on the world stage. Gestev leads the way for producing, broadcasting and promoting sporting and cultural events to showcase homegrown and international talent throughout the market it serves. As a subsidiary of Québecor Sports and Entertainment, it stands alongside the Vidéotron Centre, the Baie de Beauport, the Capitole Theatre, Musicor, the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal, and now the Théâtre du Casino du Lac-Leamy. Gestev goes above and beyond to deliver quality events with extensive opportunities for convergence driven by the strength of the Québecor Group. Red Bull Crashed Ice, Vélirium, the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, the Je Cours Qc running events and the FIS Cross-Country Skiing World Cup events are just some of the major happenings organized by Gestev, which also manages its own experiential marketing agency in Quebec City and Montreal.

About Productions Martin Leclerc

Productions Martin Leclerc is a record label that leads the way in Quebec when it comes to producing music events and managing artists. As well as representing artists from Quebec and from France, our people are seasoned artisans with an ear for detail who bring a personal touch to their work, and they are dreamers who make dreams come true for themselves and the artists they work with.

About ComediHa! – Voir la vie en drôle

ComediHa! is a major creator and producer of comedy content for multiple distribution platforms including live shows and television. With teams of 80 permanent staff members and more than 2,400 term employees based in Quebec City, Montreal and Hollywood, ComediHa! has built a fan base of millions through its mission to make people laugh all over the world, or "faire rire le monde partout dans le monde". In August each year, ComediHa! organizes ComediHa! Fest-Québec, the world's biggest French-language comedy festival and industry happening. Since it was founded in 1997, ComediHa! has produced thousands of live shows and hundreds of TV programs.

SOURCE Quebecor Sports and Entertainment