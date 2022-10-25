Wanclouds Debuts Multi-Cloud Cost Optimization at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2022

As cloud spending comes under the microscope, cloud optimization is now available as a SaaS solution and a 100% dedicated managed service

DETROIT, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wanclouds, a leading multi-cloud SaaS and managed service provider, will debut its Cloud Optimization as a Service (COaaS) in-person at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2022 this week in Detroit. Wanclouds COaaS for multi-cloud environments, which is powered by VPC+, provides enterprise-wide spend visibility and cost tracking for various cloud resources. In addition to being offered as a SaaS solution, Wanclouds will also be announcing at the show the ability for customers to deploy cloud optimization as a managed service. While customers will still have access to COaaS and its Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) and Migration as a Service (MaaS) tools through the managed service offering, the Wanclouds team will implement to ensure timely, successful, and resource-free deployments.

Users of COaaS gain a real-time view into the cost of cloud resources, recommendations on infrastructure changes for purpose tagging, backups, as well as resource pause options. As the service identifies these influential elements, customers discover optimization opportunities around idle resources, rightsizing, pausing test environments, adopting reserve instances, and backing up Kubernetes clusters. More importantly, unlike most cloud cost optimization providers, Wanclouds enables users to take action on these cost savings recommendations with one click. As a result, IT teams can unlock the full potential of the cloud on their terms and achieve continuous improvements and cost savings. It also helps customers reduce their carbon footprint and better undertake corporate social and environmental initiatives. COaaS is currently available for AWS users, and support is coming soon for those working with Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

The demand from IT teams for better visibility into cloud spending was highlighted in Wanclouds recently published 2022 Cloud Cost and Optimization Outlook. Based on a Q3 survey of more than 500 U.S. IT professionals, the study found that only 43% of cloud decision-makers have visibility into costs and consumption across their cloud environment. Cost challenges also stem from the growing use of hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure that is more complex to track expenses across. For instance, as containers increasingly become the go-to platform for the hybrid cloud, 70% of IT teams implementing Kubernetes report it has increased their cloud spending. To address the challenge, nearly a quarter of IT professionals (24%) note they have brought in experts in 'FinOps' or cloud finance management to assist with revising their organization's cloud strategy. Wanclouds COaaS provides these financial decision-makers with the data and recommendations they need to manage and optimize cloud spending.

"We're thrilled to publicly unveil our cloud optimization service at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2022," said Faiz Khan, CEO of Wanclouds. "It enables a proactive cloud optimization approach that improves how enterprises measure their cloud needs based on financial resources and allows them to make cost-effective decisions earlier. Recommendations are great, but implementing cloud optimization is typically very difficult. We're taking the pain out of that process by helping organizations pause and restart entire workloads on the fly for the first time to maximize savings."

Visit Wanclouds at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2022 at Booth #SU57.

To book a demo of Wanclouds COaaS or find out more about cloud optimization as a managed service, contact: sales@wanclouds.net.

About Wanclouds:

Wanclouds is a leading multi-cloud SaaS solution and managed service provider. It helps enterprises with cloud deployments, migrations, backups, and cost-efficient cloud infrastructure optimization. The company's Cloud Cost Optimization as a service (COaaS), Multi-Cloud Migration as a Service (MaaS), and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) cloud offerings reduce the financial investment and remove the technical complexities that halt or delay businesses from migrating on-premise to the cloud, moving across clouds, or setting up backup and restore protection. Its SaaS-based automation suite VPC+ provides a single pane of glass for managing and protecting multi-cloud environments through a centralized cross-cloud solution. Wanclouds is an AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud partner headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. For more information, visit: https://www.wanclouds.net/

Media Contact

Kyle Austin, Wanclouds, 6175640446, kyle@beantownmv.com

SOURCE Wanclouds