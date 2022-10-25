ProSport Physical Therapy & Performance Expands with 3 New Clinics

ProSport Physical Therapy & Performance adds Three Locations to continue Therapy Partners Group Southern California expansion

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProSport, a member of the Therapy Partners Group family of brands and Orange County's favorite physical therapy and performance facility has opened three new locations in Culver City, Torrance, & Carson, California. ProSport Physical Therapy & Performance has been serving the greater Orange County community with exceptional care for over 30 years and these three new clinics will serve a larger population in the Los Angeles area.

ProSport Physical Therapy & Performance has taken over the locations once held by Independent Physical Therapy which chose to cease operations earlier in the year. ProSport has added experienced and senior-level physical therapy staff to the new locations to continue the continuity of care and an exceptional patient experience that has been developed and perfected in Orange County since 1992.

"ProSport Physical Therapy & Performance was founded on an unwavering commitment to provide individualized, compassionate care that exceeds patients' expectations and to serve the community. We are thrilled to be able to serve an even larger population in Southern California with the same great physical therapy that our patients have come to know and love" said ProSport's founder, Joe Donohue.

The ProSport difference is built around providing each patient with an exceptional experience from the moment they walk in the door. The focus is on providing individualized care so that patients can reach their goals and get back to their lives as quickly as possible. Adding these three new locations provides patients with a level of care that is unmatched by any other facility in the area.

"We are excited for Joe and the entire ProSport team as this expansion is a testament to the reputation of a culture of excellence and dedication to the highest clinical standards. We are confident that patients in the greater Los Angeles area will appreciate the convenience of having a ProSport location nearby and be impressed by their level of care and compassion," shares Kim Kollwelter, COO of Therapy Partners Group.

These three clinics will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday & 7 a.m. through 6 p.m on Friday and are located:

559 E. Carson Street Suite B, Carson, CA 90745

Phone: (424) 201-5242

Fax: (424) 323-3373

2355 Crenshaw Blvd. Suite #130 Torrence, CA 90501

Phone: (310) 870-3332

Fax: (310) 879-5352

5601 West Slauson Ave, Suite #125 Culver City, CA 90230

Phone: (310) 912-7442

Fax: (310) 933-5856

About Therapy Partners Group

Formed in 2019, Therapy Partners Group, formerly Golden Bear Therapy Partners, is a Physical Therapist led, a portfolio company of Shore Capital Partners. Therapy Partners Group has offices in Chicago, Illinois & Modesto, California, and operates over 140 clinics across 7 states. The company has an extensive network of partners that have been established leaders within their respective communities. The company strives to be the partner of choice for clinic owners looking for best-in-class support for growth, operational and back-office functions. To learn more, please visit http://www.therapypartnersgroup.com.

