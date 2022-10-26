EQUUS Film & Arts Festival 'Officially Selects' New Music Video 'We Are the Wild Horses'
On location in the Cascade-Siskiyou Mountains, William E. Simpson II and Ginalina discuss the making of new music video 'We Are The Wild Horses'
'We Are The Wild Horses' - 'Officially Selected' wild horse music video at 2022 EQUUS Film & Arts Festival
California wild horse and burro nonprofit Wild Horse Fire Brigade produced new music video for wild horses featuring award-winning singer song-writer Ginalina
This new music video, produced by California nonprofit 'Wild Horse Fire Brigade', titled 'We Are the Wild Horses' has been Officially Selected by the 2022 EQUUS Film & Arts Festival and will be premiered during the 10th annual EQUUS Film & Arts Festival in Sacramento California.
The EQUUS Film & Arts Festival will be held in Sacramento California and will run from December 2 through December 4th, 2022.
Tickets for this event are available online at the Festival website.
The music video 'We Are the Wild Horses', is based upon actual events.
This new music video tells the story of a young poet-musician (Ginalina) who upon learning about wild horses, their lives and their plight after visiting the website of Wild Horse Fire Brigade, was 'compelled' to compose a song about wild horses.
This was the beginning of her odyssey of discovery, which led her to travel over 2,000 miles and into the rugged wilderness of the Cascade Siskiyou mountains on the Oregon-California border in search of the wild horses, and the truth of their existence.
Upon reaching the wilderness and the wild horse observation station known as Wild Horse Ranch, Ginalina met wild horse ethologists William E. Simpson II and Michelle Gough who are engaged in a continuous ongoing study of the behavioral ecology of free-roaming wild horses that was started in 2014 by Simpson.
"Uniquely in the study of any wildlife, Simpson has lived-among the free-roaming wild horses being studied as an embedded observer for the past 8-years. Simpson has coined the study method he uses as the "Goodall Method' in honor of Dr. Jane Goodall who pioneered the method of being an embedded observer during her study of the apes in Gombe Africa in the early 1960's", said Deb Ferns, President of Wild Horse Fire Brigade.
Filmed on location in the wilderness with wild horse ethologists William E. Simpson II and Michelle Gough, presented many interesting challenges.
"When some of the talent are wildlife, in this case wild horses, capturing the desired imagery is a tough assignment", said ethologist and cinematographer Michelle Gough
About Wild Horse Fire Brigade:
Wild Horse Fire Brigade (WHFB) is a California-based 501-c-3 all-volunteer nonprofit organization. WHFB is working to save native species American wild horses by rewilding them away from Bureau of Land Management holding facilities as well as relocating wild horses away from areas where they are deemed to be in conflict, and humanely reestablishing these American icons into ecologically and economically appropriate wilderness areas as keystone herbivores where they will reduce the frequency, size and intensity of catastrophic wildfire by reducing grass and brush wildfire fuels.
For more information visit: https://www.WildHorseFireBrigade.org.
About Ginalina Music:
Heart-forward and three-time Juno nominated Ginalina creates a world of indie folk music and beautiful children's books that celebrate family, nature, community, culture, and the connections we share between them. Her songs and stories are respectful and real, warm and winsome, fun and folky, emotive and energizing. Together, and in English, Mandarin, and French, with loved ones, strangers, and friends, we can share wild and wonderful moments of singing, dancing, and a sort of kindness that this world needs more than ever.
For more information visit: https://www.ginalinamusic.com
