Bentley Systems Explores Decarbonization and Climate-Resilient Pathways with Digital Solutions at COP27

Will Present in Sustainable Innovation Forum and Partner with Microsoft in the Green Zone

What:

Bentley Systems will present on decarbonization and climate resilience with digital solutions in various capacities at COP27, the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Bentley is partnering with Microsoft (named Strategic Technology partner and Principal Sponsor of COP27) in the Green Zone, and will participate in the Sustainable Innovation Forum as a supporting partner.

The Sustainable Innovation Forum will bring together heads of state and multilaterals, environment ministers, business leaders, investors, and NGOs alongside the UN Climate Change negotiations. The forum will focus on the need for stakeholders to work together and implement national action plans and encourage a global effort toward change. There will also be a strong focus on effective business actions and innovative climate solutions.

Who:

Rodrigo Fernandes, Bentley’s Empowering Sustainable Development Goals (ES(D)G) Director

When:

Sustainable Innovation Forum – Innovation Zone at COP27

November 10, 2022, 2:30 p.m.

Expert Panel Discussion: How can data, digitization, and automation secure real decarbonization in line with less than 1.5 degrees warming

Moderator: Salina Abraham

Speakers:

Rodrigo Fernandes, Director, ES(D)G, Bentley Systems

Marcelo Castillo Agurto, Head of Business Development, Enel Group

Michael Train, Senior Vice-President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Global Lead of Industrials, Roland Berger

Racquel Moses, UNFCC Global Ambassador & Chief Executive Officer, Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator

Rebekah Braswell, CEO, Land Life Company

The presentation will be livestreamed and made available on demand. To learn more about the event, visit the Sustainable Innovation Forum.

COP27 Green Zone Special Event – Decarbonization Day

November 11, 2022, 4:00 p.m.

Green Zone, Hall A

Session: The Journey to Net Zero & Decarbonization: Can digital solutions help cities and communities adapt to climate change?

Speakers:

Rodrigo Fernandes, Director, ES(D)G, Bentley Systems

Sherif Tawfik, Chief Sustainability Officer, Middle East and Africa, Microsoft

Hazem Nabih, Regional Technology Officer, Middle East and Africa, Microsoft

Microsoft Exhibition Booth (Theatre Area), Green Zone

Green Zone, Theatre Area

November 7, 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Session: Open wins: How an open approach is critical to efficiently manage carbon in large infrastructure projects.

Speaker: Rodrigo Fernandes, Director, ES(D)G, Bentley Systems

November 8, 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Session: Empowering clean energy transition with digital twinning.

Speaker: Rodrigo Fernandes, Director, ES(D)G, Bentley Systems

November 10, 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Session: Digital, sustainable mobility as a driver for decarbonizing cities.

Speaker: Oliver Charlesworth, Senior Product Manager, Mobility Simulation, Bentley Systems

Where:

COP27

Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Center

El Salam Road, Um Marikha Bay, South Sinai Governorate, Egypt

Fernandes and Charlesworth will be available for one-on-one interviews during the event, as well as virtually after the event. To request an interview, please contact David Beesley, managing director of ITPR, at davidb@itpr.co.uk.

