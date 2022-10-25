Bentley Systems Explores Decarbonization and Climate-Resilient Pathways with Digital Solutions at COP27
Will Present in Sustainable Innovation Forum and Partner with Microsoft in the Green Zone
What:
Bentley Systems will present on decarbonization and climate resilience with digital solutions in various capacities at COP27, the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Bentley is partnering with Microsoft (named Strategic Technology partner and Principal Sponsor of COP27) in the Green Zone, and will participate in the Sustainable Innovation Forum as a supporting partner.
The Sustainable Innovation Forum will bring together heads of state and multilaterals, environment ministers, business leaders, investors, and NGOs alongside the UN Climate Change negotiations. The forum will focus on the need for stakeholders to work together and implement national action plans and encourage a global effort toward change. There will also be a strong focus on effective business actions and innovative climate solutions.
Who:
Rodrigo Fernandes, Bentley’s Empowering Sustainable Development Goals (ES(D)G) Director
When:
Sustainable Innovation Forum – Innovation Zone at COP27
November 10, 2022, 2:30 p.m.
Expert Panel Discussion: How can data, digitization, and automation secure real decarbonization in line with less than 1.5 degrees warming
Moderator: Salina Abraham
Speakers:
- Rodrigo Fernandes, Director, ES(D)G, Bentley Systems
- Marcelo Castillo Agurto, Head of Business Development, Enel Group
- Michael Train, Senior Vice-President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Global Lead of Industrials, Roland Berger
- Racquel Moses, UNFCC Global Ambassador & Chief Executive Officer, Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator
- Rebekah Braswell, CEO, Land Life Company
The presentation will be livestreamed and made available on demand. To learn more about the event, visit the Sustainable Innovation Forum.
COP27 Green Zone Special Event – Decarbonization Day
November 11, 2022, 4:00 p.m.
Green Zone, Hall A
Session: The Journey to Net Zero & Decarbonization: Can digital solutions help cities and communities adapt to climate change?
Speakers:
- Rodrigo Fernandes, Director, ES(D)G, Bentley Systems
- Sherif Tawfik, Chief Sustainability Officer, Middle East and Africa, Microsoft
- Hazem Nabih, Regional Technology Officer, Middle East and Africa, Microsoft
Microsoft Exhibition Booth (Theatre Area), Green Zone
Green Zone, Theatre Area
November 7, 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Session: Open wins: How an open approach is critical to efficiently manage carbon in large infrastructure projects.
- Speaker: Rodrigo Fernandes, Director, ES(D)G, Bentley Systems
November 8, 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Session: Empowering clean energy transition with digital twinning.
- Speaker: Rodrigo Fernandes, Director, ES(D)G, Bentley Systems
November 10, 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Session: Digital, sustainable mobility as a driver for decarbonizing cities.
- Speaker: Oliver Charlesworth, Senior Product Manager, Mobility Simulation, Bentley Systems
Where:
COP27
Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Center
El Salam Road, Um Marikha Bay, South Sinai Governorate, Egypt
Fernandes and Charlesworth will be available for one-on-one interviews during the event, as well as virtually after the event. To request an interview, please contact David Beesley, managing director of ITPR, at davidb@itpr.co.uk.
About Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings include MicroStation-based applications for modeling and simulation, ProjectWise for project delivery, AssetWise for asset and network performance, Seequent’s leading geoprofessional software portfolio, and the iTwin platform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,500 colleagues and generates annual revenues of approximately $1 billion in 186 countries.