Halloween Like Never Before — Arizona Filmmakers Bring Funfilled Halloween Celebrations at Sun Studios of Arizona

Fright Night Image

The first-ever film contest, costume contest, music and dance, Arizona Filmmakers bring Halloween like never before.

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Night Filled with Funniest Scary Adventures.

Arizona Filmmakers are bringing a night to recall and rejoice forever on October 27th, 2022, at Sun Studios of Arizona, 1425 West 14th Street #S8 Tempe, AZ 85281, to celebrate Halloween like never before. In a mega gala, ‘Fright Night,’ the highlight of the night, among others, will be the announcement of winners of their first ever film contest—more deets at Fright Night.

Starting at 6 P.M sharp, DJ MixedKid, who has previously been part of many events organized by Arizona Filmmakers, has been roped in to set the dance floors on fire with their fiery, popular mix-tapes and the energy they bring to the events. Among other exciting things include a costume contest, an open bar and a theater room where the film contest winners will be announced.

The Halloween Film Contest theme is ‘Jump Scare,’ the registrations opened on October 10th, 2022 and will close on October 24th, 2022. In a 3-5 minute video shot, the participants are required to record a movie-like jump scare when encountering a ghost. With real emotions and reel cinematics, participants are expected to bring the best of both worlds to win the contest. The contest is divided into two categories of beginners and professionals to keep the contest fair among all.

"Times have been tough ever since Covid-19 calamity and we are glad that everything is finally getting back to normal. We will be celebrating Halloween just like the old times this year since 2020. Fright Night is open for all, from those looking for a fun filled night to the ones who don;t want to miss the once in a lifetime opportunity to showcase their film making skills. And hey! If not any, who doesn’t like to dress up for Halloween? Mark the calendar, we can’t wait to see you all." - Team Arizona Filmmakers.

For more details and information, visit Eventbrite Fright Night. To book tickets or for further inquiries about the event, Fright Night Tickets.

About Fright Night and Halloween Film Contest

Arizona Filmmakers have organized a Fright Night on October 27th, 2022, part of which is a film contest bringing opportunities for beginners and professionals to showcase their film-making skills and get recognized. The contest winners will be announced in a theater room in front of the audience. There will be music by DJ MixedKid, Open Bar, Dancing, and a Costume Contest with prizes.