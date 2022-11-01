"YOUTH CONTACT SPORTS AND BROKEN BRAINS" BOOK NOW AVAILABLE
Foundation Publishes Book to Prevent Brain Injury and Arm Parents with Potentially Lifesaving Information
I’ve been on a mission since losing my own son Mac who was severely damaged due to sustained ‘subconconcussive trauma’ after engaging in multiple contact sports at too young an age.””ANNA MARIA ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Youth Contact Sports and Broken Brains” is literally intended as a life-saving manual for parents and coaches. We aim to shake up the status quo, to rattle some cages, and to save kids' lives in the process! No parent wants to intentionally harm their children, but that’s what we’ve been doing for decades by allowing our children to play contact sports at too young an age while their delicate brains are still developing. If your kid isn’t going to be signed to a professional sports league roster, then why subject them to the possibility of lifelong brain damage that could even end their lives? Would you knowingly do that? We don’t think so either, but that’s what parents are doing every day in America.
— Bruce Parkman,
This new book is chock full of information from leading researchers and scientists about the all-important links being identified between mental illness and exposing our children’s brains at too young an age to contact sports. Readers can find it here for sale online: https://lnkd.in/erFyqbQi
The author, Sergeant Major Bruce Parkman, doesn’t mince words. He served as a United States Army “Green Beret” for decades, and he’s now sounding a clarion call to protect kids and explore no-contact alternatives to sports like football, hockey, and wrestling that place their children in harm’s way. Bruce is a tough man sharing a profound message for parents and coaches who are allowing kids to be irreparably harmed for life or even be killed by smaller hits to the head sustained over a period of time. “I’ve been on a mission since losing my own son Mac to suicide and learning that his young brain was severely damaged due to sustained ‘subconconcussive trauma’ from engaging in multiple contact sports at too young an age.” Bruce goes on to say, “I had no idea and was shocked to learn I was harming my son by allowing him to play contact sports!” Parkman cites evidence that confirmed the coroner’s fear and raises the alarm bell for other parents as the father of a son who ran headlong off a cliff to his death.
The reality is that helmets alone do not lessen the damaging impact enough to protect kids, and it’s equally unlikely that extra padding on top of helmets will sufficiently prevent severe and lasting brain damage that could result in mental illness and suicidality.
How many times do we have to hear a parent say, “If I’d only known I would not have let them do it,” lamented Parkman. He went on to reiterate his warning by pleading for parents to protect their kids as he said bluntly, “Let my pain be a lesson to you!”
The Mac Parkman Foundation for Adolescent Concussive Trauma was created to honor Mac Parkman who took his life after struggling with mental illness because of extensive exposure to concussive and 'subconcussive' trauma related to contact sports.
