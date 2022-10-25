Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,030 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,932 in the last 365 days.

OSA Investigative Report Contributed to a Plea Agreement of more than $200,000 in Theft from Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority - October 25, 2022

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) assisted the Albert Lea Police Department by providing information regarding the financial records of the Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA). The OSA reviewed financial issues including a shortfall of cash deposits, missing cash receipt records, and questionable supply purchases and reductions of tenant accounts receivable.

“Our special investigations team reviewed financial records from 2011 to 2018 and found a cash shortfall of over $200,000,” said State Auditor Blaha. “The investigative report prepared by my office in cooperation with the Albert Lea Police Department, along with the efforts of federal prosecutors led to the plea agreement which should result in restitution to the Albert Lea HRA.”

The OSA assisted law enforcement with the eventual charging of the former bookkeeper for theft of $213,217 from the HRA. Last week, the former bookkeeper pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of Theft from Program Receiving Federal Funds.

The complete investigative report is available on the OSA website.

You just read:

OSA Investigative Report Contributed to a Plea Agreement of more than $200,000 in Theft from Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority - October 25, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.