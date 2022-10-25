Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates refurbishment of Armstrong Park’s baseball diamonds
Armstrong Park Advisory Council received a $100,000 grant to restore two neighborhood baseball fields.
Armstrong Park's ribbon cutting ceremony is on Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. at 4433 S. St. Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60653, in the Bronzeville neighborhood. Children aged five to nine years old can participate in drills clinics hosted by the Chicago Cubs. Alderman Pat Dowell, representing Chicago's 3rd ward, Rosa Escareno from the Chicago Park District, and Alicia Gonzalez from Cubs Charities will speak at the event.
Armstrong Park, also known as Lillian Hardin Armstrong Park, is an essential part of the Bronzeville community. It houses family and community gatherings, walking, pick-up soccer, basketball, low-intensity cycling, and unstructured play. The park also hosts summer and fall flag football programming. However, all that was missing was a baseball and softball field for residents to enjoy.
Thanks to a campaign spearheaded by Armstrong Park Advisory Council Treasurer Dr. Decoteau J. Irby, and Council President Shemeka Irby, they were able to secure a $100,000 grant from the Cubs Charities Diamond Project to refurbish two of the park’s baseball fields.
Dr. Decoteau Irby, a Professor at the University of Illinois in Chicago, and the author of Stuck Improving, is committed to community improvement. Spending time in many community meetings, this campaign is an example of his longtime engagement in improving his Chicago neighborhood.
Dr. Irby says, "The council improved the park’s physical and social conditions by designing and rebuilding a new playground, securing lighting and signage, planting 100 trees and landscaping, installing a paved track, and replacing an inoperable water fountain.”
Armstrong Park Advisory Council (PAC) is a volunteer-based community organization governed by openly elected officers in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood. Their mission is to create a welcoming park environment where residents come to experience the joy of community through leisure and physical activity. Since forming, the PAC has transformed the park into a welcoming community gathering place.
Armstrong Park was one of the thirteen organizations in Chicago to receive the grant in 2021. Since 2014, the Diamond Project has given $10.8 million to fund programs around the city. The Diamond Project aims to expand opportunities for children to play baseball and softball, create or preserve green space in under-resourced neighborhoods and foster a love for the game.
Join the ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. at Armstrong Park, located at 4433 S. St. Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60653.
For event inquiries, contact the Armstrong Park Advisory Council at armstrongparkchicago@gmail.com.
