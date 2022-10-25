KochaSoft’s AVS package now available on Azure Marketplace for customers to run Azure workloads on VMware
AVS is a key element to our Azure offerings, enabling our customers to leverage their investment in VMware technologies.”BETHESDA, MARYLAND, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KochaSoft, a Microsoft Advanced Specialization partner in both Azure VMware solution and SAP on Azure, today announced the availability of Azure on VMWare Migration Solutions (AVS) on Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. A long-time Microsoft partner, KochaSoft has integrated solutions into this offering such as Azure Hybrid Cloud, IaaS, Azure Stack and Azure Storage (ANF).
— Randy Kirkpatrick, KochaSoft VP of Delivery
KochaSoft is a leading SAP on Azure services company that is a proud partner to organizations such as Microsoft and VMware, allowing customers to move workloads from their on-premise environment to Azure. This includes deprecated equipment and hosted solutions, giving customers the option to embrace a hybrid cloud approach.
The benefit of this solution is that it allows customers to move comparatively quickly into AVS while more long-range plans are developed to modernize workloads in Azure. Most importantly, Microsoft customers can now leverage KochaSoft’s VMware solution expertise to archive their legacy systems, which previously could not directly migrate to Azure.
“Through our Azure practice, we strive to provide our customers with the expertise they need to transition from their on-premise environments to the Azure Cloud. AVS is a key element to our Azure offerings, enabling our customers to leverage their investment in VMware technologies,” said Randy Kirkpatrick, KochaSoft VP of Delivery. “The availability of the AVS product in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and our highly qualified VMware practice enables Kochasoft to deliver this offering to our valued customers globally.”
“Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Azure Marketplace helps solutions like KochaSoft’s AVS solutions reach more customers and markets.”
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
About KochaSoft
KochaSoft is a global SAP business technology solutions organization with a focus on security and application management support for SAP customers. They do this by providing a repeatable, proven framework to put the customer in control of their IT landscape with a strategic focus on proactive monitoring and preventative maintenance. Through KochaSoft’s years of experience supporting enterprise customers, they deliver innovative solutions that have built-in automation to help customers greatly reduce costs and take control of their IT landscape. Recently, KochaSoft achieved the Advanced certification for Microsoft AVS, becoming one of only six partners in the Microsoft ecosystem to have achieved this designation.
