Automotive Defense Specialists Announces Posts on Criminal Defense against California's Bureau of Automotive Repair
Automotive Defense Specialists is a law firm focused on assisting SMOG technicians and auto repair shops in actions by the Bureau of Automotive Repair.
Most actions of the Bureau of Automotive Repair are 'administrative' in nature, which is still serious.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Defense Specialists, a law firm representing SMOG technicians, SMOG station owners, and auto repair shops in California at https://automotivedefense.com/, is proud to announce a series of new blog posts focused on criminal defense issues. Those facing criminal actions will undoubtedly benefit from having legal representation.
— William Ferreira
"Most actions of the Bureau of Automotive Repair are 'administrative' in nature, which is still serious. But some are criminal, which is even more serious," explained attorney William Ferreira of Automotive Defense Specialists. "Our new posts help technicians and auto repair shop owners who may be facing criminal accusations to understand the basics and seek out a criminal defense attorney in California."
SMOG testing and auto repair shop owners can review the blog posts by Automotive Defense Specialists at https://automotivedefense.com/2022/10/03/accused-of-something-by-californias-bureau-of-automotive-repair-youre-not-necessarily-guilty/ and at https://automotivedefense.com/2022/10/05/it-is-very-scary-indeed-if-a-state-agency-accuses-you-of-a-criminal-offense/. As the posts explain, the team of defense lawyers at Automotive Repair Specialists stand ready to help an embattled technician and/or auto repair shop owner.
The criminal defense attorney team supports SMOG check stations, auto repair shops, and others involved in California's automotive repair and SMOG check industries. The law firm also handles cases for licensed SMOG testing and repair technicians. Cases can range from auto repair citations to criminal investigations. Allegations can include any of the following: SMOG test issues, improper brake and lamp inspections, faulty SMOG check testing including those in the so-called STAR program, general repair, transmission, and auto body cases. A few cases can turn into criminal actions, which can be very serious. Concerned parties can reach out to the Auto Defense Specialist legal team to review correspondence received from the Bureau and chart next steps.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS MUST BE TAKEN SERIOUSLY
Here is the background on this release. Running an automotive repair shop or SMOG station in California, from Los Angeles to San Francisco, can include everyday worries around paying bills and managing customers and employees. The arrival of a criminal accusation by California's powerful Bureau of Automotive Repair can add to the stress. An auto shop owner may struggle to understand the meaning and legal consequences. The fear of losing in court could haunt a SMOG shop owner. Instead of imagining the worst outcome, however, it might help to speak to a defense attorney specializing in criminal defense against the California Bureau of Automotive Repair.
ABOUT AUTOMOTIVE DEFENSE SPECIALISTS
Automotive Defense Specialists (https://automotivedefense.com/) is a top law firm representing auto repair facilities, SMOG check stations, and technicians in every facet of their legal needs, including the Bureau of Automotive Repair letters, citations, suspensions, and invalidations. The legal team can help auto shops respond to a Bureau of Auto Repair defense letter. The company offers phone consultations to auto shops, mechanics, technicians, and others facing disciplinary actions from the California Bureau of Automotive Repair.
Tel. (415) 392-2886
Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here