Expert Knowledge in High-End Property from Miami Luxury Real Estate
MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly-qualified, dedicated team at Miami Luxury Real Estate offers the ultimate personal service while assisting clients in finding their Dream Luxury Property in the Miami area. Their website provides one of the region’s most extensive selections of luxury real estate, coupled with their expertise and knowledge in Miami’s ultra-luxury real estate segment. Without a doubt, that is why the panel of experts at Luxury Lifestyle Awards has chosen Miami Luxury Real Estate as the winner of a prestigious award in the category of Best Luxury Real Estate Agency in Florida, USA, 2022. This is the second year they have been recognized with such an award.
Miami Luxury Real Estate as the winner of a prestigious award in the category of Best Luxury Real Estate Agency in Florida, USA, 2022.
Miami’s premier property firm services the South Florida area from Sunny Isles to Fisher Island with expertise in luxury homes, luxury condos, and luxury pre-construction sales. The company was established in 2014 by luxury real estate specialist Maria Kuzina, a graduate of the acclaimed Architecture University of Building & Civil Engineering. Her expertise in marketing luxury properties, specializing in new developments, is demonstrated by her strong international connections with investors, buyers, and businesses and through extensive social networks. Director of Luxury Sales Daniel Pansky is a top-10 real estate broker to high-net-worth clients with over 15 years of experience. He also has extensive knowledge and expertise of the European markets and experience as an investment advisor and in wealth management for top European and international high-net-worth clients.
The company prides itself on offering the ultimate privacy and discretion with an exclusive clientele of high-net-worth individuals, including celebrities and sports stars. The agents have Accredited Buyers Representative status, which means they have undergone special training to give them the edge in understanding real estate from a buyer’s perspective. They are dedicated to understanding each customer’s needs before seeking the best properties for viewing.
Miami Luxury Real Estate provides a one-stop shop for high-net-worth customers with the assistance to establish what they can afford, organize a prequalified mortgage and advise on formulating offers and negotiating strategies. Their experts can also introduce clients to other relevant qualified top vendors they may need, such as inspectors, attorneys, tax specialists, accountants and lenders. This comprehensive collection of exceptional services gives them a clear advantage in Florida’s competitive real estate market, making them one of the top choices for buyers and sellers alike.
“We are honored to have been recognized with such a prestigious award from Luxury Lifestyle Awards for the second year in a row. We focus on putting in the extra effort to ensure our buyers always receive the highest level of service and the opportunity to purchase the best luxury properties. It is very satisfying for the entire team to have this commitment rewarded,” said Maria Kuzina, CEO of Miami Luxury Real Estate.
For more information about the services offered by Miami Luxury Real Estate, visit its website.
Maria Kuzina
Miami Luxury RE LLC
+1 754-217-1402
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other