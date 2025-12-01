Art Basel Week in Miami Highlights Aston Martin Prestige Signature Penthouse with Private ‘Gallery in the Sky’

Aston Martin Residences Miami Aston Martin Prestige Signature Penthouse Art Gallery Aston Martin Prestige Signature Penthouse Floor Plan

A Sky-High Sanctuary Designed for Discerning Art Collectors in the Heart of Miami

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A penthouse at Aston Martin Residences in Downtown Miami is introducing a private in-residence art gallery concept, reflecting the growing overlap between luxury residential design and serious art collecting.The Aston Martin Prestige Signature Penthouse, located on the 60th floor of the bayfront tower, has been planned to function both as a primary or secondary residence and as a setting for a significant art collection. The home includes approximately 9,000 square feet of interior space and more than 3,300 square feet of wraparound terraces, with views of Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Miami skyline.“The Prestige Signature Penthouse was envisioned as a residence that could operate as a living gallery,” said Maria Kuzina, Founder and Broker of Miami Luxury RE LLC, the marketing brokerage for the property. “From the moment you step out of the private elevator, the circulation, wall surfaces, and sightlines have been organized with art placement in mind.”The penthouse incorporates continuous wall runs suited to large-format paintings, photography, and mixed media, along with approximately 12-foot ceiling heights that can accommodate taller works and sculpture. Open-plan areas allow for curated groupings, while neutral finishes are intended to support a wide range of artistic styles rather than compete with them visually.Floor-to-ceiling glass provides natural light and long views, creating perspectives where artworks can be seen against both interior architecture and the surrounding city and waterfront. The configuration is designed to support both daily living and small-scale private viewings, meetings with advisors, or collection walk-throughs.In addition to its gallery-oriented spaces, the residence includes a Bradford pool on the terrace, indoor/outdoor entertaining areas, a private gym, and staff quarters. Residents also have direct access to more than 42,000 square feet of shared amenities at Aston Martin Residences, including a spa, fitness center, superyacht marina, and sky lounge.Kuzina notes that Miami’s emergence as a global art hub, anchored by Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week, has increased demand for homes that can accommodate professional-level collections. The penthouse is positioned for use by collectors who travel frequently between cities such as New York, London, Dubai, Monaco, and Miami and require a practical base in the Americas.

Aston Martin Prestige Signature Penthouse

