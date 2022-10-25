Goddess Well Launches Line of High-Quality CBD Products for Women’s Health
Goddess Well enters the CBD market, products made with the female collective in mind with intentions to spotlight women's health and inherent self-healing powerMIAMI , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goddess Well, a female-founded and community-driven CBD brand, enters the cannabidiol market with its premium line of high-quality CBD products. With women's health in mind, Goddess Well introduces three sustainably sourced and formulated products to complement a woman's inherent self- healing power.
Female-led and community-oriented, Goddess Well looks forward to addressing the needs of female consumers, demystifying women's health, and assisting in the mind-body connection. Goddess Well delivers the highest quality CBD products with the intent to liberate consumers to make confident and knowledgeable decisions to supplement their well-being through CBD products.
The brand features three signature blends of CBD softgels in recyclable minimalist-designed packaging. With wooden lids resting atop tinted vessels to preserve the product's potency and efficiency, color-coded to signify Goddess Well's carefully curated blends and what benefits they invoke. CBD blends include Harmony ( Hormone + Mood Play; Nano-CBD; Evening Primrose, Saw Palmetto & more ), Radiance ( PMS + Menopause Relief; CBD and CBG; Turmeric, Resveratrol & more ) and Serenity ( UTI Relief + Support; CBD; Cranberry Seed, Cinnamon Bark & more ). CBD combines with medicinal herbs for a balanced and uplifting experience for women's health. Available throughout the US. Each recyclable jar of softgels includes the blend's information to clearly and concisely inform the consumer about the product–and the relief they can expect to achieve.
"At a certain point, I got fed up being told that what I was experiencing was not real or just part of being a woman. And the only "solutions" were to add more chemicals to my body. I knew in my heart that there had to be a better way, and I allowed the Universe to work through me to create it," said Marcela Segal, founder, and CEO of Goddess Well. "I healed my body in a powerful, real way and feel better at 50 than I did at 20. I knew then my calling was to be in service to the Divine Feminine and help others feel this empowered."
In addition, Goddess Wells plans to hold space for women looking to break free of taboos to have honest, authentic conversations to find real, natural solutions for self-healing. Goddess Well is an integral part of the conversation. A conduit to the feminine rising. Goddess Well exists to create the highest-quality CBD and plant medicine, education, and community for women as they reclaim their health and connect with their best selves.
ABOUT GODDESS WELL
Goddess Well is on a mission to help women feel empowered and heal through CBD. With signature CBD botanical blends and a one-stop online holistic shop, the female-founded, community-driven CBD brand offers relief to the modern-day woman. In addition to introducing plant alternatives to consumers, Goddess Well also provides a wealth of resources that educate on collective healing, the female anatomy, modern-day science, and CBD culture–all in the spirit of plant-based alternatives for self-healing. Goddess Well is working towards provoking change around Western Medicine by offering therapeutic options and providing relief, especially for women. Learn more at www.goddesswell.co
