DRAG ICON NINA WEST'S DEBUT CHILDRENS BOOK “THE YOU KIND OF KIND” (BLESSED BY DOLLY PARTON) OUT NOW

Nina West’s The You Kind of Kind teaches the same lesson—just be yourself!”
— Dolly Parton
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drag Icon Nina West is disrupting the entertainment industry by bringing her brand of Drag to the mainstream masses. She releases her first ever Children's book "The You Kind Of Kind", today October 25th through PA PRESS with illustration by Hayden Evans. The book promotes the empowering message of kindness, community, love, and inclusion and is blessed by the Queen of Kindness, Country legend Dolly Parton who says of the book:

"Well, to quote some lines in a song I wrote, I always say: whatever you are, be that. Whatever you do, do that. Anything else is just an act. Whoever you are, be that, be that. Whatever you are, be that. Nina West’s The You Kind of Kind teaches the same lesson—just be yourself!"

In this heartfelt and joyous story, little Nina embarks on a boisterous day of exploration, a colorful day where she sets out to find, well, Kind. With a backpack full of her favorite things, Nina guides readers through the neighborhood to identify kindness in the wild. Along the way she shines a light on the importance of loving yourself as well as others, revealing that sharing your unique form of kindness—THE YOU KIND OF KIND —is the most wonderful gift of all. Readers of any age will have a WUZZFASTIC time reading this linguistically luscious book out loud and will delight in its empowering message of kindness, community, love, and inclusion.

“I really love telling stories and sharing them with others” said Nina West.

“Ultimately, I want people to feel the power of their own magic and kindness in the world...because when you give kindness, it does come back to you. ALWAYS!" West added. "So, I truly hope this book inspires people to give kindness and make this world a better place for all of us. Sure, that sounds like a major undertaking, but it all can start with a smile or saying hello to someone or just listening to another person! Go Big, Be Kind, Be You!”

Not content with just releasing a book, Nina released a companion song “THE YOU KIND OF KIND” written by Nina and Marc Byers. It's available download/streaming now on SPOTIFY and APPLE as well as other streaming services.

Nina West's debut children's book The You Kind of Kind is available at all booksellers now. Visit www.ninawest.com for further information.

