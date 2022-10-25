Equitus Corporation Appoints James Wilton as President of Equitus International Inc.

Submit Release
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equitus Corporation is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. James Wilton as its new President of Equitus International Inc. James brings more than 20 years’ experience in Australian Special Operations (SASR) and a diverse corporate background in international business and operational management. James has recently been the Chief Executive Officer of Safety Screens, a manufacturing company founded in Dubai UAE, and held a number of Director roles in the Defense industry across Australia and the Middle East. He has an MBA and BBA from Southern Cross University, Australia.

With over ten years of experience working in the UAE, James will lead Equitus International through its expansion across a range of markets. Equitus International is currently focused on licensing its products to Brazil, Australia, and across the Middle East.

“James brings exactly the right entrepreneurial experience, international knowledge, and strategic leadership to run our expansion into the global marketplace. I was honored to serve with him in past special operations mission-spaces and could not be more pleased to have him lead our overseas growth,” said Robert Guidry, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Equitus.

“I’m very excited to join the Equitus team,” says James Wilton. “I believe Equitus is developing leading edge AI and enhanced software analytics and is in a position to revolutionize the market. As the industry embraces the use of data analytics, Equitus is able to provide a timely set of capabilities to help companies make better informed decisions to gain a competitive advantage”.

Equitus International Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Equitus Corporation, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with a focus on expanding international markets for the Equitus technology eco-system.

Equitus Corporation is an employee-owned technology company, based in Clearwater, Florida. For more information on Equitus, visit equitus.us

