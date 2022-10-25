Fuerst, Carrier, and Ogden Welcome New Associate Attorney to the Firm
Austin Pottorff Joins Firm as Associate Attorney
Austin has proven to be an outstanding asset to our team thus far, and we anticipate he will continue to impress us.”LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fuerst, Carrier, and Ogden, LLC is excited to announce the newest addition to our stellar team of attorneys, Austin Pottorff. Hailing from Sulphur, Louisiana, Austin attended McNeese State University after high school, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
— Randy Fuerst
He moved on to receive his Juris Doctor and Graduate Diploma in Comparative Law from Louisiana State University, Paul M Hebert Law Center in May, where he was in the top 20% of his class, Cum Laude and Class President. He held impressive positions during his time at LSU, including residing as a member of the Board of Advocates, Senior Associate and Issues Editor for Louisiana Law Review Vol. 82, and CALI Awards for both Legal Research & Writing and Conflict of Laws. To top off his particularly successful year, Austin was married to his wife, Hailey, just a week after graduation.
Austin has been a part of Fuerst, Carrier, and Ogden, LLC since the summer of 2021 as a Law Clerk and has thrived in this position. Randy Fuerst, a founding partner of the firm, expressed his excitement around Austin Pottorff’s promotion: “Austin has proven to be an outstanding asset to our team thus far, and we anticipate he will continue to impress us.”
In reference to his new position as an associate attorney, Austin Pottorff said “now that I been sworn in as an attorney as of October 17th, I plan to continue my work with family law cases while also expanding to other areas of practice.”
About Fuerst, Carrier & Ogden, LLC: Fuerst, Carrier & Ogden provides over 50 combined years of experience in all family law matters. They understand that this is an emotional time, which is why they take a team-oriented, holistic approach designed to give their client's cases the attention they deserve and help them move forward with their lives. To learn more about how Fuerst, Carrier & Ogden can help you, call 337-436-3332 or visit the website at https://familyfuerst.com.
