Next Day Access Oklahoma City, New Franchise Location

Next Day Access Expands into the Greater Oklahoma City Area to Bring Accessibility and Mobility Solutions to Local CommunitiesOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA , UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Day Access is pleased to announce the opening of Next Day Access Oklahoma City. The franchise location, provider of residential and commercial accessibility and mobility solutions, is owned by husband and wife David and Angelia Goss.
David and Angelia Goss are managing partners of Next Day Access Oklahoma City. Before becoming a business owner, David started his professional career as a mechanical engineer working as a government civilian in the United States Air Force, managing the plant and equipment at the Tinker Air Force base. He also furthered his education with a Master’s in Business Administration; David retired from the Air Force with 34 years of service. Angelia has been a nurse for 30 years. She retired as a full-time nurse three years ago and is currently an adjunct skills/clinical instructor. Once they open, Angelia will be fully immersed in her new role as a managing partner and will be focusing on the business development side.
The idea of opening an accessibility business sparked when he and his wife became caretakers for Angelia’s father, which resulted in modifying their home. David renovated their bathroom himself to create a safer space for his father-in-law and a more efficient, accessible space for themselves as caretakers. With his mechanical engineering and managerial background, David felt opening a Next Day Access franchise was the right fit.
“Everyone we’ve met at Next Day Access has been great to work with and has made us feel comfortable during this process,” said David. “We’re excited to open and begin helping people by providing mobility solutions.”
The Next Day Access Oklahoma City location will provide a wide range of accessibility and mobility solutions for residential and commercial customers. From aluminum wheelchair ramps to bathroom modifications, the Oklahoma City team has the knowledge and skills to help create a safer and more accessible environment.
Learn more about Next Day Access Oklahoma City by visiting nextdayaccess.com/oklahoma-city-ok or calling 405-928-6238.
About Next Day Access
Next Day Access is a leading provider for accessibility and mobility solutions for homes and commercial businesses. With franchise locations across the United States and Canada, their goal is to help aging loved ones and people with limited mobility and disabilities live safely, comfortably, and independently in their homes. Learn more by visiting www.nextdayaccess.com.
