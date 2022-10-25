Adaptive Learning Software Global Market to Reach 7,434.3 million by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global adaptive learning software market size was US$ 1,382.1 million in 2021. The global adaptive learning software market is expected to grow to US$ 7,434.3 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030.
Adaptive learning software is majorly deployed by educational institutes as a significant way to provide excellent training to their employees through online platforms.
Steadily emerging advancements in adaptive learning software are expected to have a significant contribution to the industry as these advancements benefit users by offering improved learning and innovation. Additionally, adaptive learning software can result in better knowledge sharing and creative thinking between students, which is shaping the scope of the overall market. Cloud-based storage has significantly decreased the need for high physical storage and the need for geographical presence, increasing students' and learners' access to efficient knowledge.
The solution segment, in terms of component type, is holding the largest market share in 2021. Due to the fact that the solution allows the easy creation of adaptive learning solutions as well as for the seamless installation, deployment, and maintenance of continuing solutions, the services segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR throughout the projection period. Additionally, integrated learning management systems (LMS), on the basis of application, dominated the adaptive learning software market globally in 2021, while over the future term, analytics and insights are anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR. Additionally, depending on organization size, large enterprises will continue to occupy the majority of the market in 2021, while small and medium enterprises will exhibit the highest CAGR. The education segment, on the basis of end-user, leads with the lion's share in 2021, while the corporate segment will exhibit the highest growth rate.
Market Dynamics and Trends
Drivers
The growing popularity of SaaS-based solutions, along with the factors like the rising trend of e-learning and growing IT spending on cloud infrastructure, majorly in the education sector, is shaping the scope of the global adaptive learning software market. The vast range of applications of adaptive learning software, such as the hosting of various management systems for educational institutions and corporate offices and managing other activities, outlines the scope of the global adaptive learning software market.
In cases of e-learning, online education, and e-delivery of study materials to students, SaaS in the education industry is particularly helpful. Many industries have benefited from cloud technology. Additionally, it is anticipated that the growing use of quantum computing in the educational sector will introduce new users to AI-like technology.
Restraints
Cybersecurity and data protection risks are the major factors limiting the demand for adaptive learning software. Apart from that, the lack of compliance with the SLA, combined with the legal and jurisdiction problems, is obstructing the growth of the overall market. State and municipal legislation as well as federal guidelines for higher education institutions govern information security in the educational setting. Furthermore, the cloud's high level of complexity, which typically involves multiple service providers, makes it challenging for consumers to make adjustments or take action.
Adaptive Learning Software Market by Region
Europe Adaptive Learning Software Market-
The Western Europe adaptive learning software market is expected to show significant growth in the coming years by exhibiting the highest CAGR, all due to the steadily rising number of private colleges in the region. Various universities located in the U.K., Italy, France, Germany, etc., are focusing on international admissions, which will drive the adoption of adaptive learning software in the coming years due to the growing trend of virtual learning. Germany's adaptive learning software market is maintaining its lead with the largest market share due to a rising emphasis on the deployment of new technologies and innovations.
North America Adaptive Learning Software Market-
In the North America adaptive learning software market, the US leads with the highest market share and will maintain its lead with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the US adaptive learning software market is because of the reasons like the presence of various industry giants, combined with the growing focus of various international IT organizations on enabling e-learning in their training courses. On the basis of components, the solution segment leads with the highest market share.
South America Adaptive Learning Software Market-
Over the forecast period, the South America market for adaptive learning software is expected to develop at the highest CAGR in Argentina. Furthermore, the higher education sector holds a larger proportion of the market, and Argentina and Brazil are predicted to see a considerable increase in the online private tutoring trend. Additionally, in terms of application, the integrated learning management systems (LMS) sector is expected to dominate the South American market for adaptive learning software in 2021.
Asia Pacific Adaptive Learning Software Market-
In the Asia-Pacific adaptive learning market, Japan is holding the largest share, while China will register the highest growth rate, owing to the presence of a large number of end-users, including schools and universities. Moreover, educational institutes in the region are fast transforming their infrastructure with a growing emphasis on cloud services. Emerging nations like India and China are also witnessing the growing inclination towards cloud platforms in educational institutes, which will shape the scope of the Asia-Pacific adaptive learning software market.
Middle East Adaptive Learning Software Market-
The Middle East adaptive learning software market will register the highest contribution from Egypt, followed by UAE. The growth of Egypt's adaptive learning software market is attributable to expanding youth population and the growing use of adaptive learning software in the industry. Large organizations will also hold the largest market share in terms of enterprise size in 2021.
Africa Adaptive Learning Software Market-
In 2021, South Africa possess the largest market share in Africa adaptive learning software market. Nigeria, however, is predicted to have the highest CAGR during the prediction period. Additionally, the private instructors' segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the long-term adoption of digitalized systems by higher education institutions. Additionally, the education category, based on end-users, leads in the Africa adaptive learning software market.
Competitive Insight
Some of the key players analyzed in the adaptive learning software market include Wiley and VitalSource Technologies LLC, Pearson, Realizeit Company, MCGRAW-HILL, D2L Corporation Company, DreamBox Learning, Fulcrum Labs Company, New Leaf Technologies Company, Impelsys Company, etc.
Market Segmentation
By Component:
Software
On-premise
Cloud
Services
Professional
Managed
By Application:
Student Collaboration
Analytics & Insights
E-learning Authority
Integrated Learning Management Systems (LMS)
By Enterprise Size:
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By End-user:
K-12
Education
Corporate
Private Tutors
Others
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
Rest of Middle East
Africa
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of Africa
