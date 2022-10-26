HRH Clyde Rivers, Speaks at Sir Adrian Cadbury's lectures at Aston University in Birmingham, UK
CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- His Royal Highness Okogyeman Kobina Amissah I (HRH Clyde Rivers) was invited to be the keynote speaker at this prestigious organization, The Lunar Society, which is one of the top think tanks for business leaders and the world's top thought leaders. The Lunar Society is over 200 years old and the creator of the industrial revolution. This organization believes in collaboration, innovation, and implementation of solutions in different Arenas of thought around the world.
This organization gives the top industry leaders new innovative ways to impact their companies, communities, and the world.
HRH Clyde Rivers is also called the King of Civility after being the global spokesman for World Civility Day. He then created a culture of honor through his company, I Change Nations. He has carried the Civility narrative around the Globe.
That was the catalyst for his name, the King of Civility. His message on that night was all about Civility for All. It was truly a riveting presentation from His Royal Highness on how to bring humanity back into business. HRH Clyde Rivers gave a simple understanding of the ages. He stressed that people are our business on all fronts, so we can’t forget to treat the true human currency well because they produce the importance of civility within our institutions and companies for our livelihood. We must never forget that we are in this business for people, not just production!
This night also had a special presentation from I Change Nations, the world's largest culture of honor organization. This organization is bringing back the lost art of honor and creating modern-day heroes and sheroes. During the beginning of Black History Month in the United Kingdom, I Change Nations presented our pioneer of the year award to Deirdre Labossiere, the first African Caribbean, to lead the Lunar Society in the organization's history. She is the Epitome of leadership excellence, says HRH Clyde Rivers, as he praised her for her service to humanity. He also thanked Garfield Spencer, the chairman of The Council of Black Majority Churches in the United Kingdom, for inviting him on this tour and his royal delegation from around the world for meeting him in England, attending the program, and being a part of the historical tour.
