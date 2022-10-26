Submit Release
World Organization of Natural Medicine Humanitarian Health Summit 2022 “Be Equipped to Heal”

World Organization of Natural Medicine

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We have chosen for Humanitarian Health Summit with subtitle "Be Equipped to Heal" for this event to reinforce the organization’s mission.

We provide access to original traditional healthcare and humanitarian services aimed toward under-served people and promote humanitarian values through education.

Over the past two years, the worldwide crisis has forced us to realize that we must be our brother's keeper. The situation has disproportionally affected underserved people in developed and developing nations. Therefore, our focus must be steadfast towards uplifting developing countries. Our current reality is premature death, emerging new diseases, uncontrolled chronic diseases, genetically engineered renegade viruses, bacteria, fungi, mental disharmony caused by air, food, and water pollution, mismanaged stress, and lifestyle-related health challenges.

The World Organization of Natural is inviting all individuals who concur with its mission.

It is time to stop humanity's slide into the precipice of despair and hopelessness. "Information is Power"; being equipped with information in your service sector makes you more knowledgeable, skilled, and well-informed.

An educator is a key to helping guide humanity to wellness outcomes and places you in higher positions to affect change while advancing your career several notches above the ordinary. But unfortunately, time is of the essence for many.

By reading this unique invitation, thousands of people and their children have died from ignorance, lifestyle-related illnesses, malnutrition, and mismanaged healthcare delivery.
Anticipating your collaboration to learn, share, and strengthen us reinforce our mission to help humanity suffering.

President Dame Dr. Sheila McKenzie
& Conference team
We have assembled a line of researchers, authors, clinicians, and Motivators to present you with a wealth of knowledge.

Dame. Dr. Sheila McKenzie, Ph.D. IMD, DHS
https://wonmconference2022.squarespace.com/dr-mckenzie

Dr. Deborah Drake, MD, Ph.D., IMD
https://wonmconference2022.squarespace.com/dr-deborah-drake

Prof. Dr. Christine Kozachuk, Ph.D.
https://wonmconference2022.squarespace.com/dr-christine-kozachuk

Hon. Dr. Clyde Rivers, Ph.D.
https://wonmconference2022.squarespace.com/he-king-dr-clyde-rivers

Dr. John Hache, PhD, DNM, DHS
https://wonmconference2022.squarespace.com/dr-john-hache

Dr. Lyons, OM, Ph.D. DHS
https://wonmconference2022.squarespace.com/dr-robert-lyons

Dr. Stanley Ngui, Ph.D., IMD, DHS
https://wonmconference2022.squarespace.com/dr-stanley-ngui

Dr. Scarlett Antalocy, Ph.D.IMD, RTCMP, DHS
https://wonmconference2022.squarespace.com/dr-scarlett-antaloczy

Dr. Troy Bennett, RTCMP, DNM, DHS
https://wonmconference2022.squarespace.com/dr-troy-bennett

Dr. Jay P. Vanden Heuvel, PHD, IMD. DHS
https://wonmconference2022.squarespace.com/dr-jay-p-vanden-heuvel

Dr. Stanley Ngui, Ph.D. IMD, DHS
https://wonmconference2022.squarespace.com/dr-stanley-ngui

Dr. Gerald Smith, DDS, IMD, DHS
https://wonmconference2022.squarespace.com/sir-dr-gerald-h-smit

Debbie Irwin, RRDH, IMP, PHS
https://wonmconference2022.squarespace.com/debbie-irwin-

Dr. Michael Holland, DPT
https://wonmconference2022.squarespace.com/dr-michael-holland

Dr. Eugene Fung, Ph.D, IMD, MBA, DHS
https://wonmconference2022.squarespace.com/dr-eugene-fung

Dr. Oksana Sawiak, DDS, IMD, DHS
https://wonmconference2022.squarespace.com/dr-oksana-sawiak

Dr. Akbar, Khan, MD, IMD, DHS,

Website: www.wonm.org
Register for Summit: www.wonm.org/event

Prof. Christine Kozachuk
Kutukwa Royal International Media of King Development
+1 704-208-9561
