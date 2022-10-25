Lil Durk Provides Corporate Update Regarding A.I. Software
EINPresswire.com/ -- Media outlets are struggling to attract readers because the wire is flooded with news stories, and it's hard to keep up with them. Partially to combat this, many companies have been developing A.I.-driven news applications that determine what keeps people reading. The software will then proceed to generate a personalized profile for every individual. With the intention of garnering the attention of busy readers, this technology is being presented as the answer to a significant digital age problem.
Alexander Elder believes using such technology will help alleviate the "information overload" problem. He highlights the positive impacts the technology would have on news consumers and media outlets by relieving the burden of finding reading material. Younger generations are especially apt to dwell upon the stressful task of managing information, so Alexander is confident that the technology would help to protect them from falling into the clutches of misinformation.
Elder decided to start his media outlet Lil Durk, intending to provide news content exclusively and uniquely by making use of this technology. He hopes to create a personalized experience for every reader. His goal is to develop a news reader that will be better than what is on the market now. Based in Toronto, Canada, Lil Durk seeks to expand into other cities and territories. Currently, Lil Durk media relies heavily on the support of its readers which generate ad revenue through Google AdSense. To help get more readers and investors, the company offers social media management and press release services as well.
Elder's overall impression of the situation is that news readers are overwhelmed by all the different news sources. Therefore if they could simply be fed stories that interest them instead, the problem would be solved or reduced. The issue is that the majority of current news systems don't operate that way, so Elder is hoping to build a more convenient alternative.
Elder also mentioned he believes that in addition to helping people consume news more conveniently, it would also be helpful to the media outlets themselves. Many companies can't afford to restock their inventory of news stories daily because they are already stretched thin. Building a website has gotten progressively more complicated and expensive, so if this technology would allow the media outlets to cut down on the number of stories they need to write daily, they will be able to devote more resources elsewhere.
About Lil Durk
Lil Durk operates as a news and technology company providing comprehensive, up-to-date news coverage, aggregated from sources across the world.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For more information about Lil Durk, please visit www.LilDurk.com, its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and its profile page on EDGAR at www.sec.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Such information and statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements" are made as of the date of this news release or as of the date of the effective date of information described in this news release, as applicable. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "outlook", "expects", "intend", "forecasts", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "envisages, "assumes", "needs", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms or similar expressions, and other similar terminology) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.
Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to the ability of Lil Durk to execute on its business plan and that Lil Durk will receive one or multiple licenses from Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis, British Columbia's Liquor Distribution Branch, Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba, Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario or the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority permitting it to carry on its Lil Durk Inc. and Durkio Inc. businesses. Lil Durk considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that any one or more of the government, industry, market, operational or financial targets as set out herein will be achieved. Inherent in the forward-looking statements are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
The forward–looking statements contained herein are current as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Lil Durk does not have any obligation to advise any person if it becomes aware of any inaccuracy in or omission from any forward-looking statement, nor does it intend, or assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. Any and all forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement, and except as otherwise indicated, are made as of the date of this news release.
