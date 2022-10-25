New Partnership Announcement: HGS and ChatLingual

ChatLingual and HGS Announce New Partnership to Pioneer Multilingual CX

This partnership is a fantastic opportunity for HGS to better support its international clients by providing a more effective level of multilingual support for customers.” — Graham Brown, Chief Revenue Officer, HGS

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multilingual messaging provider ChatLingual is thrilled to announce its partnership with HGS UK, a leader in providing world-class customer care and digital innovation for contact centre operations.

The partnership marks an exciting time for international brands looking to make advancements in their customer experience. With HGS’ decades of expertise and their shared vision with ChatLingual, this partnership will be sure to help companies to support their multilingual customers. HGS UK will be able to support customer support transactions in over 100 languages across all non-voice channels combined with native or bilingual agent voice support. This empowers HGS to provide better support to meet their client's needs now and in the future.

“This partnership is a fantastic opportunity for HGS to better support its international clients by providing a more effective level of multilingual support for customers. Recruiting and retaining multilingual staff has become more challenging and expensive as a result of global pressures including Covid labour shortages, and the cost-of-living crisis. Partnering with ChatLingual helps us address multilingual support for all digital channels which today represents the largest share of overall demand. Through using their award-winning platform, the need to attract native speakers is dramatically reduced, and with digital contact now representing conservatively 70% of demand, the remaining 30% of voice contact requiring native support becomes much easier to manage.” Graham Brown, Chief Revenue Officer, HGS.

“Partnering with HGS is an exciting opportunity for us to help bring our leading-edge multilingual technology to contact center leaders. We are looking forward to the innovative approach in which HGS and ChatLingual can improve service delivery for clients wanting to create a CX strategy that delights customers and keeps them coming back.” commented ChatLingual CEO, Justin Custer.



About HGS

HGS provides world-class customer care and digital innovation for contact centre operations locally and globally. Their solutions ensure high-quality conversations, in the customer channel of choice resolving contacts first time all underpinned by great people, cloud technology, digital innovation (automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence) and a collaborative partnership to optimise and future-proof.

HGS UK has over 3,000 employees making a difference to some of the world’s leading brands, central and local government partnerships. Although locally managed, they are part of the HGS group, a multi-million-dollar business, bringing global best practice, backing and investment.

Connect with HGS:

Website: https://hgs.cx/locations/uk/

LinkedIn: https://uk.linkedin.com/showcase/hgs-uk

About ChatLingual

ChatLingual provides the world’s most comprehensible multilingual messaging platform; supporting customer interactions in over 100 languages in real-time across chat, email, SMS, and social channels.

Trusted by enterprises around the globe, ChatLingual enables companies to quickly provide multilingual customer support, allowing agents to converse with customers in their native language—no bilingual hires or translators required.

ChatLingual brings multilingual support to companies across verticals through its messaging solutions:

ChatLingual Agent Desktop

ChatLingual App for Salesforce

ChatLingual App for LivePerson

ChatLingual App for Zendesk

ChatLingual App for Genesys

ChatLingual Translation API

Connect with ChatLingual:

Website: https://chatlingual.com/

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/chatlingual/