Summirow Dental made a Record of Treating 1 Million Dental Patients
As an ode to their laboured services & extraordinary dental care, Summirow Multispecialty Dental Hospital has catered to 1 million patients in just 9 years.SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summirow Dental Hospital is one of the most renowned multispecialty dental hospitals in Surat, Gujarat. The hospital is known for providing exceptional dental care under the guidance of renowned dentists, nurses, and staff. As an ode to their laboured services and extraordinary dental care, the multispecialty dental hospital has catered to 1 million patients in just nine years.
Summirow Dental, for the longest time, has worked toward giving its patients the best dental care available. In this venture, the dental hospital provides an extensive range of dental procedures catered by specialist doctors & staff. The dental hospital offers hi-tech dental services like Dental Implants, Dental Clear Aligners, Dental Braces, Smile Makeover, Full Mouth Rehabilitation, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeries, and all the general dentistry assistance like Wisdom Tooth Removal, Root Canal Treatment, Dental Diagnosis & Radiology, Child Dentistry, etc.
Apart from providing the best dental care in Surat, the dental hospital has taken a keen part in conducting several dental camps in and around Surat. The philanthropic activities have made Summirow the most trusted dental hospital in Gujarat. The staff has helped thousands of patients with their dental queries and assisted them toward better dental health. Competent doctors at Summirow Dental are steadfast in their mission to cater to the highest number of dental disorders and provide everyone with a right to better dental health.
Taking pride in their achievements of serving 1 million patients, Dr Ushma Kakkad (Chief Implantologist, Summirow Dental) said, "Our laboured services have borne fruits. We at Summirow are proud of our achievement in serving 1 million dental patients. It was not possible without our trusted doctors associated with us. We try and exceed our services as conveniently as possible. We are open seven days a week and around all the major holidays. With our team of 20 competent doctors, we try our best to give our patients every dental and medical facility under one roof. Achieving such a huge number of dental treatments catered was impossible without revered patients' trust and assurance. Their trust in us pushes us toward giving them the most assured dental care. We would also like to thank our doctors, especially Dr Mansi Mehta (Associate Dental Surgeon) and Mr Kaushal Kakkad (Dentalpreneur), whose meticulous care to detail and untimely services have made Summirow Dental Hospital the best dental multispecialty hospital in Surat. With this number, we promise to achieve the success rate and spread our services that will benefit not just patients of Surat but overall India".
Summirow Dental, in its tenure of 8 years, has been equipped with some of the top dental care facilities found nowhere in South Gujarat region. The dental clinic has exceptional facilities laid out for its patients - including 10 OPD dental chairs, in-house OPG & Digital X-ray, Digital scanner, advanced lasers, home visit consultation, online video consultation, delivery of Aligners kit at home, 24*7 emergency service, wheelchair facility, and pickup drop dental facility.
Summirow Dental, under the compassionate leadership of Dr Ushma Kakkad and Mr Kaushal Kakkad, have laid the foundation for giving the best dental care to its patients. Competent doctors are an ode to taking this legacy to even greater heights.
Summirow Multispeciality Dental Hospital
Summirow Dental Hospital
+91 93777 77909
sumirow303@gmail.com
9 Years of Spreading Smiles | 9th Anniversary Celebration | Summirow Dental