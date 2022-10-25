MMA and Crypto partner up for Veteran's

Submit Release
CHEYENNE, Wyo., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ParaWerx, a multi-utility cryptocurrency, is proud to be the title sponsor of the 2022 Xtreme Couture G.I. Foundation's (XCGIF) charity event "Operation Knockout", hosted by Randy Couture, founder of XCGIF.

The Xtreme Couture G.I. Foundation is a volunteer organization that donates 100% of their proceeds to soldiers and their families. They work with likeminded companies to organize events that benefit our veterans and their families. ParaWerx is proud to be the title sponsor for this year's Operation Knockout, which is being hosted at the Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on November 19th 2022. This annual MMA charity event was established in 2010 and showcases the best up and coming amateur MMA athletes from Xtreme Couture MMA and around the country.

ParaWerx is a multi-utility cryptocurrency that among other utilities, is developing global point-of-sale crypto payment processing. At the heart of the ParaWerx EcoSystem, a portion of every transaction supports veterans around the world through partnerships with nonprofit organizations such as the Xtreme Couture G.I. Foundation.

ParaWerx founder, Lee Tolleson, is excited to be working with XCGIF in helping veterans and their families. When asked about the motivation behind partnering with XCGIF, he explained: "With more than 30,000 U.S. veteran suicides since 9/11, and an even higher number of veterans that are without shelter in the U.S. on any given night; working with Randy Couture's foundation in helping veterans and their families was one of those incredibly easy decisions that didn't require any thought. I am hoping that with added support from ParaWerx in sponsoring this event, XCGIF can bring more desperately needed assistance to the service men and women that gave us so much.

For further information on the Operation Knockout event on November 19th in Las Vegas, and/or how you can get involved with the Xtreme Couture GI Foundation, visit: https://xcgif.org/

For further information on ParaWerx, visit: https://para.global

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mma-and-crypto-partner-up-for-veterans-301657980.html

SOURCE ParaWerx

