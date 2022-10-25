Body Fit Training Opens First Canadian Location, Sets Sights on U.S. Growth

Backed by Xponential Fitness, Functional and Strength Training Concept Enters the North American Fitness Scene

Body Fit Training (BFT), a boutique fitness brand offering 50-minute group strength training classes led by highly accredited coaches in a welcoming environment, announced today the opening of its first Canadian studio in Toronto. This opening marks the beginning of the brand's North American growth after being acquired by the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands Xponential Fitness, Inc. XPOF last year. With more than 200 open studio locations in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the U.K., the U.S., and Canada, BFT already has a strong international presence, and now with more than 500 licensed locations globally, BFT is set to grow stateside.

"Functional and strength training are how a majority of consumers exercise today, and BFT is ready to meet them where they are," said Lou DeFrancisco, President of BFT. "With the concept already amassing success, we are excited to bring our workout to North America with dozens of passionate franchise partners."

Following BFT's Canadian debut, the boutique fitness franchise is poised for expansion across the United States. With two locations currently open in Fort Lauderdale, FL and Santa Monica, CA, the brand will exponentially grow its domestic footprint with franchise agreements already signed to bring studios to Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Antonio, San Diego, San Jose, Tampa, and more.

BFT taps into the popularity of functional and strength training and elevates these functionalities by combining elements of personal training with group exercise instruction, built to deliver results at every fitness level. Progressive programming periodized over eight to 10 weeks allows members to recover properly while attending classes an average of four to five times per week. Classes incorporate scientifically proven training techniques aimed at reducing fat and creating lean muscle, as well as state-of-the-art technology including proprietary heart rate monitors. By combining cardio with resistance programs across 13 workouts, members benefit from training a different energy system and different muscle types every week to diversify movement patterns. Unique to BFT, every class is led by two to three highly accredited coaches to help members achieve health goals in a safe and inclusive environment.

To continue its domestic and international expansion, BFT is actively seeking qualified franchise partners, offering entrepreneurs the chance to capitalize on a popular fitness modality. With a total investment of $362,700 - $548,600, BFT provides a sound business opportunity along with a wealth of support, infrastructure and knowledge from the Xponential Fitness team, which also supports nine additional boutique fitness brands, including Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, YogaSix, Row House, Rumble, STRIDE Fitness, and AKT.

For more information about BFT, visit www.bodyfittraining.com.

About Body Fit Training

Founded in 2017 in Melbourne, Australia by fitness industry veteran Cameron Falloon, BFT offers a community-based 50-minute functional training and strength-based program across 13 workouts. BFT uses science and technology-based training techniques to drive individual member health goals in an inclusive, coach-led group environment. By combining cardio with resistance programs, members benefit from training a different energy system and different muscle types every week to diversify movement patterns that aim to reduce fat and create lean muscle. BFT is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands.

