Read more about Carr: Gwinnett County Man Indicted for Human Trafficking

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the indictment of Sean Curry in a case related to the alleged trafficking of a 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett County. This indictment was obtained by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

“Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is working each day to stop those who abuse and exploit Georgia’s citizens for sex,” said Carr. “Whether from a supply or demand perspective, anyone who engages in this criminal industry will be found and held accountable for their actions. All Georgians deserve to be safe, and we will continue fighting to end human trafficking in our state.”

Case Summary

Sean Curry is alleged to have sold a 25-year-old female victim for sex at various locations in Gwinnett County between January through August 2022. The defendant is further alleged to have trafficked the victim through the use of coercion, including physical violence and threats of physical violence. He is also alleged to have taken financial proceeds from the sale of the victim.

This case was investigated by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section, with assistance from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Charges and Potential Maximum Penalty

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Gwinnett County Grand Jury, resulting in Sean Curry’s indictment* on Oct. 19, 2022.

Specifically, the indictment charges the defendant with the following which, if convicted, can carry the penalty of life in prison.

Sean Curry:

1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46(c): The accused did knowingly subject and maintain the victim in sexual servitude, through physical violence, to wit: striking the victim with his hands, and through threats of violence.

No further information about the investigation or about the indictment may be released at this time.

About the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

In 2021, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit initiated 25 cases, arrested nine individuals, investigated and prosecuted 51 defendants, and rescued and assisted 107 victims.

During the 2022 legislative session, Carr secured additional resources to expand the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and rescue even more victims.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.