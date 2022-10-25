TatukGIS SDK for Python

TatukGIS brings its GIS Developer Kernel, a professional GIS SDK, to the popular Python programming language. The comprehensive TatukGIS object-oriented API, with hundreds of classes and thousands of methods and properties designed for geospatial application development, is now available as a Python package for Windows, Linux, and macOS.





Built using the same approach as built-in Python classes, the Developer Kernel for Python behaves like any other Python package, is compatible with IDE's supporting Python (Visual Studio, Visual Studio Code, PyCharm, PyScripter), and provides context-aware code completion. The SDK is Jupyter Notebook compatible and can be used with other Python packages, such as NumPy, Matplotlib, etc., to create custom scripts for geospatial data processing.





Besides the new Developer Kernel for Python edition, TatukGIS offers GIS SDK editions for the Delphi, .NET, ASP.NET, Java, and ActiveX development platforms, all with similar API and geospatial functionality.





Learn more about the TatukGIS Developer Kernel at: https://tatukgis.com