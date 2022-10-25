Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,872 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,388 in the last 365 days.

TatukGIS SDK for Python

TatukGIS brings its GIS Developer Kernel, a professional GIS SDK, to the popular Python programming language. The comprehensive TatukGIS object-oriented API, with hundreds of classes and thousands of methods and properties designed for geospatial application development, is now available as a Python package for Windows, Linux, and macOS.


Built using the same approach as built-in Python classes, the Developer Kernel for Python behaves like any other Python package, is compatible with IDE's supporting Python (Visual Studio, Visual Studio Code, PyCharm, PyScripter), and provides context-aware code completion. The SDK is Jupyter Notebook compatible and can be used with other Python packages, such as NumPy, Matplotlib, etc., to create custom scripts for geospatial data processing.


Besides the new Developer Kernel for Python edition, TatukGIS offers GIS SDK editions for the Delphi, .NET, ASP.NET, Java, and ActiveX development platforms, all with similar API and geospatial functionality.


Learn more about the TatukGIS Developer Kernel at: https://tatukgis.com

You just read:

TatukGIS SDK for Python

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.