Senate Resolution 366 Printer's Number 1992
PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1992
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
366
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, K. WARD, BROOKS, BARTOLOTTA, BOSCOLA,
DILLON, MENSCH, BREWSTER, GEBHARD, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, MUTH,
COLLETT, PHILLIPS-HILL, HAYWOOD, MARTIN, HUGHES, VOGEL,
CAPPELLETTI, SANTARSIERO, ROBINSON, SCAVELLO, KANE, BROWNE
AND CORMAN, OCTOBER 24, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 24, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of October 2022 as "National Breast Cancer
Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania and October 21, 2022, as
"National Mammography Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, "National Breast Cancer Awareness Month" was founded
in 1985 and has since evolved into a collaboration of national
public service organizations, professional medical associations
and government agencies working together to promote breast
cancer awareness, share information on the disease and provide
greater access to services; and
WHEREAS, Since its inception more than 30 years ago, the
"National Breast Cancer Awareness Month" effort has stood at the
forefront of promoting awareness of breast cancer issues; and
WHEREAS, Much remains to be done to educate individuals about
breast health in order to empower them to take charge of their
health through practicing regular breast self-exams to identify
changes, scheduling regular doctor visits and mammograms as
recommended, adhering to prescribed treatment and knowing the
