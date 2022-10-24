Senate Resolution 366 Printer's Number 1992

PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1992

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

366

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, K. WARD, BROOKS, BARTOLOTTA, BOSCOLA,

DILLON, MENSCH, BREWSTER, GEBHARD, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, MUTH,

COLLETT, PHILLIPS-HILL, HAYWOOD, MARTIN, HUGHES, VOGEL,

CAPPELLETTI, SANTARSIERO, ROBINSON, SCAVELLO, KANE, BROWNE

AND CORMAN, OCTOBER 24, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 24, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of October 2022 as "National Breast Cancer

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania and October 21, 2022, as

"National Mammography Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, "National Breast Cancer Awareness Month" was founded

in 1985 and has since evolved into a collaboration of national

public service organizations, professional medical associations

and government agencies working together to promote breast

cancer awareness, share information on the disease and provide

greater access to services; and

WHEREAS, Since its inception more than 30 years ago, the

"National Breast Cancer Awareness Month" effort has stood at the

forefront of promoting awareness of breast cancer issues; and

WHEREAS, Much remains to be done to educate individuals about

breast health in order to empower them to take charge of their

health through practicing regular breast self-exams to identify

changes, scheduling regular doctor visits and mammograms as

recommended, adhering to prescribed treatment and knowing the

